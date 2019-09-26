NLR's mayor rules out run for third term

Joe Smith won't seek re-election next year for a third term as North Little Rock's mayor and will retire when his term is over at the end of 2020.

Smith, who turned 68 Friday, said in an interview Wednesday morning with the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that although his decision is "bittersweet," and while he appreciates the encouragement he's received to run again, he is ready for the next phase of his life.

"I'm looking forward to enjoying my retirement," Smith said. "But, I still also wake up every morning thinking about how to make North Little Rock a better place."

Before being elected mayor in 2012, Smith had worked in the city government for about 22 years and was the commerce and governmental affairs director when he announced his run to replace Patrick Hays, who retired after 24 years as mayor. Smith won 54.7% of the vote in a runoff with state Rep. Tracy Steele, and was reelected in 2016 without opposition.

In a letter emailed to City Council members and department heads late Wednesday afternoon, the North Little Rock native wrote of the "honor" to serve as mayor and that the community's support and the city's progress made during his tenure "has meant more to me than anything." He added that during the 15 months remaining in his term he will "continue making North Little Rock a wonderful place to live, work and play."

There has been speculation over the past few months, even casual talk among city employees and other elected officials, that Smith wouldn't run for a third term. Smith acknowledged Wednesday that while he had wavered "a little" in recent months, he told the Democrat-Gazette that he and his wife, Missie, came to a final decision after they took a two-week vacation in July.

"Most of those two weeks we looked at the pros and cons," Smith said. "When we came back, I was convinced that it was the right thing to do and the right time to do it."

The Smiths own a condominium in New Smyrna Beach, Fla., on the Atlantic coast, south of Daytona Beach. They plan to spend most of their time there enjoying retirement, he said, but will still maintain a North Little Rock residence.

A framed photograph of a sunrise over the ocean, taken from the balcony of their Florida condo, has been on a shelf in Smith's office since early summer, quietly hinting of his retirement goal.

"Every yacht that moves from Miami going north goes right by my balcony," Smith said. "It's the perfect place for me to sit and watch the world go by.

"We'll probably travel," he said of their plans. "There's a lot to see in Florida, Georgia and up into North Carolina. Areas we can drive to. I think we'll do a whole lot of exploring in the East and on the East Coast."

Longtime friends said they had assumed or known for sure that Smith wouldn't stay on as mayor for another four years, and either accepted the fact or tried to talk him out of retiring.

"I tried multiple times," said elected City Clerk and Treasurer Diane Whitbey, who first got to know Smith in 1990 when she worked for him while he was the city's community relations director. "It was like the worst-kept secret. If you think about it, everybody has known for more than a year that he's been talking about retiring."

Longtime friend Neil Bryant, a former council member under Hays, said Wednesday that Smith hadn't told him directly that he wouldn't seek re-election, but Bryant said he wouldn't have tried to discourage Smith from retiring.

"When Joe makes his mind up, he's going to do it," said Bryant, who said he's been friends with Smith for maybe 30 years. "All along, I think he's been a good mayor. I'm proud of him. He's done really well and he has done a lot for the city. I've disagreed with him on some things, but that's not my place. All in all, he's done a great job."

Murry Witcher, who served on the City Council for 28 years under Hays and Smith before retiring in 2018, has been aware of Smith's plans since before he left the council at the end of 2018, he said Wednesday.

"Joe and I had a long conversation before I retired and he indicated to me then he wasn't going to run for re-election," said Witcher, who has known Smith since they were teenagers. "That was based on his and Missie's plans and his age. He said 'I've got a lot of things going now and I think most of it will be complete at the end of 2020.'"

Smith gave 44 talks to community groups during the summer of 2017 that persuaded a majority of voters to approve a new 1% city sales tax. The tax revenue is to be used to build a new police and courts building, upgrade fire stations and improve streets and drainage.

Citywide, Smith has focused on repaving streets since taking office. Downtown, Smith has been the front person for establishing the $5.36 million public Argenta Plaza that private companies are now building multi-story offices and businesses around.

"I think Pat laid the foundation for that, but the economy was not right and the time was not right to develop all those things," Witcher said. "Joe's been fortunate enough to put those things together. I was excited to be part of it, and I think he's done a great job."

Smith said Wednesday that it was "certainly a huge compliment" to taxpayers to invest in their community through approving the new sales tax and credited corporate partners for also choosing to become part of a revived downtown.

"There is still more to do," Smith said. "I'm hoping the next mayor takes the momentum we've got right now and continues to build on it.

"The [mayoral] campaign begins today, basically."

Metro on 09/26/2019