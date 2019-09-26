Oklahoman dead after fall from cliff

An Oklahoma man died Tuesday in a 60-foot fall at Petit Jean State Park, the Conway County coroner said.

The death of Lonny Fennel, 59, was ruled an accident by Coroner Dennis Decker. Decker said Fennel's cause of death was numerous injuries that included a fracture on the right side of the skull.

Fennel of Collinsville, Okla., was walking between cabins at Mather Lodge, Decker said, when authorities believe he went over a cliff. Decker said it's possible the cliff's edge was soft and gave way.

"It was just a tragic accident," Decker said. "Someone just got too close to the edge."

Fennel was last seen around 3 p.m., Decker said, and several hours passed before his mother realized he was missing.

Park rangers tracked his cellphone and spotted him at the bottom of the ravine around 6:30 p.m.

Decker said rescuers found Fennel already dead. Recovering his body was difficult and took until nearly 11 p.m.

