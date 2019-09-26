ON THE GO: Westoberfest at Wildwood, MusicFest in El Dorado

'WEST' GERMAN

Take part in some Bavarian-style fun as Wildwood Park for the Arts, 20919 Denny Road, Little Rock, presents Westoberfest, 2-10 p.m. Saturday. The family-friendly festival focuses on German food and drinks, music, games and dancing. Admission is $10 in advance, $12 at the gate, free for children 12 and younger. Call (501) 821-7275 or visit wildwoodpark.org.

SCREAMING IN THE SPRINGS

Magic Springs Theme and Water Park, 1701 E. Grand Ave. (U.S. 70 East), Hot Springs, has undergone its yearly transformation into Magic Screams, starting Saturday, with haunted houses, zombies, contests, music and trick-or-treating with activities for every age and thrill level. Hours are noon-11 p.m. Saturday and noon-9 p.m. Sunday through Nov. 3. Tickets are $24.99, $5 for for children and senior citizens in advance, $29.99 and $24.99 at the gate. Call (501) 624-0100 or visit MagicSprings.com/magicscreams.php.

MAKE IT TO MUSICFEST

Walk The Moon is the opening-night headliner at 9:30 p.m. Friday for the Main Street El Dorado MusicFest, in the Murphy Arts District Amphitheater, 105 E. Locust St. The Friday-night bill starts around 5 p.m. and also includes lovelytheband and The New Respects, followed by a late-night show in Griffin Restaurant with alternative hip-hop group RDGLDGRN (a ticket to Friday's Amphitheater show is required). Saturday's main stage country-focused show starts at 4:30, with Gone West featuring Colbie Caillat, Tyler Rich, Gabby Barrett (2018 American Idol finalist), Teddy Robb and Trey Johnson and wrapping up with headliner Brett Young. The festival also includes the regional End of the Steak Trail Invitational Championship; a bag toss tournament; the Lanxess Kid's World with inflatables, games and more; the Medical Center of South Arkansas 5K/10K races; and an escape room, zip line, roller coaster simulator and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission BB Gun Target Shoot. Single-day tickets are $60-$100; two-day passes are $95-$175. Find a complete schedule at eldoMAD.com. Call (877) 940-3334.

Big Dam Bridge 100. Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe

CYCLE CIRCLE

Billed as "Arkansas' Largest Cycling Tour," the Big Dam Bridge 100 rides again at 7 a.m. Saturday. Ride lengths are 15, 26, 50, 68 and 100 miles; all start and end at Riverfront Drive and Willow Street, North Little Rock., with the DeWafelbakkers Finale Fest area opening at 9 a.m. Cost to register is $45-$125. The pre-ride expo is 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday at the Statehouse Convention Center, 100 E. Markham St., Little Rock. Visit thebigdambridge100.com.

CAMDEN CRAFTS AND CARS

A giant arts and crafts show, complete with children's activities, food and music, will take over Camden at the 51st annual Camden Barn Sale, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday at Oakland and Monticello streets. Admission is free. Visit camdenbarnsale.com.

• And while you're in Camden, the 20th annual "Cruising for a Cure" Car & Motorcycle Show will include 20 classes of vehicles — including a new one for large work trucks — and nine classes of motorcycles, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday at Camden Fairview High School, 1750 Cash Road. Registration is 8-10 a.m., judging is at noon, awards will be handed out at 2 p.m. Register by calling (870) 807-0020 or email evajjorgensen@yahoo.com. Fee is $20 in advance, $25 day of ($5 for each additional vehicle). There will be kids games, a food court, a DJ playing '50s and '60s music, door prizes, goody bags and a special period-costume award. Sponsor is the Charlie's Angels Relay for Life Team. Admission is free.

PAW PATROL PIRATES

Chase, Skye, Rocky and the gang come to the rescue in Paw Patrol Live — The Great Pirate Adventure, 6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at North Little Rock's Verizon Arena. Tickets are $25-$119. Call (800) 745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com.

— Compiled by Jennifer Nixon

and Eric E. Harrison

Weekend on 09/26/2019