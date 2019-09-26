One shot dead in Pine Bluff

FILE - A Pine Bluff police vehicle is shown in this 2009 file photo.

The Pine Bluff Police Department is investigating a shooting Thursday that left one person dead, according to a news release.

Around 5:15 p.m. Thursday officers responded to the 3800 block of West 14th Avenue in reference to someone being shot.

A male was taken to the hospital and died of his injuries shortly afterward, the release states. His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

A possible suspect was taken to the detective’s office for questioning, the release states. The possible suspect was not identified Thursday night.

The death marks the city’s 23rd homicide this year, according to police. The investigation is ongoing.