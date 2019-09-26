100 years ago

Sept. 26, 1919

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Senator Robinson has been advised that arrangements will be made to have President Wilson make a brief stop at Lonoke en route from Little Rock. It was found impossible for the president to promise even a brief speech, but he will greet the people from the rear platform of the train at the station. This will be the only stop besides Little Rock made by the presidential special in Arkansas.

50 years ago

Sept. 26, 1969

• A luxury hotel with convention facilities for 1,250 or more persons will be built on the strip of land between Seventh and Eighth Streets immediately east of the Freeway and west of Collins Street, it was learned Thursday. This was confirmed by Herbert R. Linick of Miami, who arranged financing for the project. The facility will be leased to a major hotel-motel firm for operation, Linick said. "It's not going to be the kind of place where you just throw your hat for the night," Linick said. "Little Rock, as a result, can draw businessmen from around the country who know you've got those kinds of accommodations."

25 years ago

Sept. 26, 1994

PINE BLUFF -- If the government incinerates chemical weapons at the Pine Bluff Arsenal, generations will suffer from the dioxins emitted during the burn, a watchdog group said Sunday. The Chemical Weapons Working Group, an international coalition of people who live near chemical weapons storage sites, held a news conference Sunday in downtown Pine Bluff to offer disposal alternatives...The Pine Bluff Arsenal, built in 1941, stores about 12 percent of the Army's chemical weapons. It is the second-biggest chemical weapons storage site in the nation. Congress has ordered the Army to destroy its chemical weapons by 2004.

10 years ago

Sept. 26, 2009

• Members of minority groups and the poor face more disabilities, sickness and early death because of inequities in the health-care system and within communities, the medical director of the Arkansas Minority Health Commission said during a health and wellness symposium Friday. "Racial and ethnic health disparities are at the core of what we're talking about in this country," Dr. Creshelle Nash told the few dozen audience members attending the symposium. Nash, a primary-care physician and assistant professor at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, said that in Arkansas, blacks die of diseases such as diabetes and cancer at a rate 30 percent higher than whites. In some neighborhoods heavily populated by the poor and members of minority groups, for example, people may have access to a doctor who can give them medication for diabetes but may not live in walkable neighborhoods that would allow for exercise, Nash said.

