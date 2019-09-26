Outdoors calendar

Calendar

SEPTEMBER

26 Mountain Home chapter of Ducks Unlimited Volunteer Happy Hour. Rapp's Barren Brewing Co. Michael Schraeder (870) 421-1432 or michaeldschraeder@gmail.com

OCTOBER

5 Ouachita County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Camden Country Club. J.J. Lindsey (501) 833-2154 or jdixiedog@yahoo.com

5-6 Arkansas Bass Team Trail championship. Lake Dardanelle. arkansasbassteamtrail.net

7 Benton County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Benton County Fairgrounds. Mike Hyman (501) 657-1441 or mike.hyman1976@yahoo.com

7 Little Rock chapter of Ducks Unlimited Volunteer Happy Hour. Razorback Pizza, Maumelle. Bryan Hearn (501) 771-1121 or arkansasducks@yahoo.com

8 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabela's/Bass Pro Shops. 2300 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231.

8 Conway County chapter of Ducks Unlimited Volunteer Happy Hour. Yesterday's. Clayton Hawkins (501) 208-4615 or conwaycountydu@outlook.com

