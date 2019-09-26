Sections
Police on scene of Little Rock homicide

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 7:00 p.m.
Police are on the scene of a reported homicide at 5812 Palo Alto Drive in Little Rock.

Police are on the scene Thursday evening of a reported homicide in Little Rock.

The homicide is reported at 5812 Palo Alto Drive in Little Rock, according to a social media post by the police department.

Dispatch records show officers were called to the address at 6:18 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

A reporter is on scene. This story will be updated.

