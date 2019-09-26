Police on scene of Little Rock homicide

Police are on the scene of a reported homicide at 5812 Palo Alto Drive in Little Rock.
Police are on the scene Thursday evening of a reported homicide in Little Rock.
The homicide is reported at 5812 Palo Alto Drive in Little Rock, according to a social media post by the police department.
Dispatch records show officers were called to the address at 6:18 p.m. on a report of a shooting.
A reporter is on scene. This story will be updated.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.