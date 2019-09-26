Press box for Chavis vs. Aggies

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas Coach Chad Morris and his coaching staff have changed a number of their routines this week after Saturday's 31-24 loss to lightly regarded San Jose State, a setback Morris called "unacceptable."

Chief among them, the move of defensive coordinator John Chavis back to the press box, his preferred spot for working games.

Chavis mentioned the possibility earlier this week, and Morris confirmed it Wednesday afternoon.

"It gives him an opportunity to be upstairs and be able to see some adjustments and be able to get it communicated down to the field," Morris said.

Morris added much of the coaching staff's work this week has been focused on how the Hogs lost.

"The results are behind us," he said. "It's why and what happened. So our big focus has been on why, and so I think we did a little bit this week of changing a few things up, changing a few team meetings up and the way we do some things to just kind of get out of a little bit of a routine."

Morris said practicing inside Walker Pavilion this week falls into that plan, in addition to helping them prepare for playing Texas A&M inside AT&T Stadium at 11 a.m. Saturday.

"That's got a lot to do with it," he said. "Just change a little bit of the venue up and kind of get the music up in there and create a crowd noise."

Chavis has traditionally worked from the press box in the past. He was upstairs for the first 10 games last year, and half of the 11th, before heading to the field. He was on the sidelines for the first four games this year before the switch back to the box.

"Yeah, that's what we're going to do," Morris said. "I just think it goes with everything else. It's just a change of routine a little bit."

Heads up

Coach Chad Morris insisted that the Razorbacks will carry themselves with their heads up, no matter the outcome of games.

He talked about that when asked about how quarterback Nick Starkel has responded from Saturday's loss to San Jose State in which he threw 5 interceptions to go along with 356 passing yards and 3 touchdowns.

"Nick is a competitor," Morris said. "He's played football for a long time and understands if you play this game, and continue to play this game, you're gonna have some games that don't go your way.

"You've got to bounce back. That's what I've seen in Nick. He was hurting Saturday as we all were. I saw how he responded on Sunday.

"Again, I'm not letting anybody in this program walk in these doors with their head down. You walk in here with your head down, you're gonna walk out of here. You've got to have your head up and do something about it. There's nobody feeling sorry for anybody in this program."

Personnel update

The Razorbacks' skill positions have been taking one blow after another since the start of camp. Arkansas lost receiver De'Vion Warren and running back Chase Hayden due to concussion protocol during last week's loss to San Jose State. Warren and Hayden were the Razorbacks' top two kick returners. Freshman Treylon Burks, one of the top three wideouts and the lead punt returner, missed last week due to concussion protocol.

Hayden and Warren are unlikely to play vs. Texas A&M on Saturday, while Burks, who has worn a green (no-contact) jersey this week, is probable, Chad Morris said. He added Burks would probably return to his punt return role this week.

Freshman receiver Trey Knox was not seen during the media viewing period for the second consecutive day, but Morris said Knox was resting his bruised hip and "will be fine."

Junior receiver Jordan Jones, while not likely to play Saturday, wore a green jersey Wednesday, which marked his first time at practice since suffering a high ankle sprain that required surgery early in camp.

Left tackle Colton Jackson, who missed last week on concussion protocol, did individual work but was not in the early team period. Morris said he's probable for Saturday.

True freshman Jalen Catalon was working at second-team safety on Wednesday, and Morris said he could receive playing time.

Hammonds' role

Redshirt junior T.J. Hammonds is eligible after returning from a four-game suspension, and he's been working some at wide receiver and in the slot. He also got work as a kickoff returner along with Nathan Parodi and A'Montae Spivey.

"I think we all know he's incredibly fast, so he adds speed to our offense," Coach Chad Morris said Wednesday's SEC teleconference. "The way he handled [the suspension] would be exactly what I expected, that he would get down on scout team and give great looks and be a part and be engaged and continue to work hard in the weight room and come out to work with a spectacular attitude.

"That's what he did, so for that, I think he's grown from the experience and we're excited to have him back."

Asked why Hammonds was with the receivers, Morris said. "I think when you look at the injuries we've had at wide receiver this year and the number of guys that have been out. ... We know what he can do at running back. We can always move him back there but we're trying to get him the best of both worlds here."

Safety tips

San Jose State quarterback Josh Love said after Saturday's upset that the pre-snap movement of the Arkansas safeties gave him tips which he capitalized.

"As a quarterback you're always keying the body demeanor of a safety," Coach Chad Morris said. "Obviously he had a great bead on our safeties. I thought he did some underneath stuff, too. But yeah, you always teach your quarterbacks to look at the safeties and check body demeanor and stance and all that."

Team captains

Senior running back Devwah Whaley will join permanent defensive captains McTelvin Agim, De'Jon Harris and T.J. Smith in the group of captains for Saturday's game vs. Texas A&M.

No 'portals'?

Coach Chad Morris indicated Wednesday that he was not aware of any Razorbacks expressing an interest in transferring.

After Week Four, the NCAA transfer portal, now in its second year, gets more activity because players looking to retain a year of eligibility can play in only four games. Last year, Arkansas receiver Jonathan Nance entered the portal then, as did then-Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant, who is now the starter at Missouri.

