Razorbacks' goal: Don't allow a goal

FAYETTEVILLE -- It has been almost one month since the University of Arkansas' soccer team has allowed a goal.

The No. 13 Razorbacks have shut out their past six opponents, including then-No. 1 North Carolina on Sept. 15. The last goal scored against Arkansas was by Minnesota on Aug. 29 during a 1-1 tie on a neutral field in Oxford, Miss.

Today’s game No. 13 Arkansas soccer vs. No. 15 Vanderbilt WHEN 7 p.m. WHERE Razorback Field, Fayetteville RECORDS Arkansas 7-1-1, 1-0-0 SEC; Vanderbilt 8-1-0, 1-0-0 TELEVISION None INTERNET SEC Network Plus NOTEWORTHY Arkansas freshman Anna Podojil has scored a goal in four consecutive games and is the reigning SEC freshman of the week. Podojil leads the Razorbacks with six goals this season. … Arkansas is unbeaten in its past four games against Vanderbilt, including two ties in 2017. The Razorbacks defeated the Commodores 4-2 in a penalty shootout during the semifinals of the SEC Tournament in their most recent matchup on Nov. 2, 2017. … Vanderbilt is the defending regular-season SEC champion. The Commodores began this season with seven consecutive victories before a 1-0 loss at No. 22 Louisville on Sept. 15…. Arkansas is 2-0 vs. ranked teams this season; the Commodores are 2-1.

Entering tonight's home game against No. 15 Vanderbilt, the Razorbacks have not allowed a goal in 597 consecutive minutes. The Minnesota goal was the only one Arkansas has allowed in 810 minutes of regulation this season.

"I think everyone is working their hardest and doing everything they can to keep it at zero," said Katie Lund, the Razorbacks' starting goalkeeper. "It's coming from everyone -- people on the bench, people who play. I think it's been a whole team effort and that's what we've needed so far to keep doing what we're doing."

Lund, a 6-1 senior graduate student who transferred to Arkansas from TCU in the offseason, has played all but 45 minutes during the shutout streak and has saves on her opponents' last 18 shots on goal.

She has allowed two goals in 799:58 of playing time this year and was voted the SEC defender of the week following a six-save performance in the Razorbacks' 1-0 victory over Alabama on Sunday.

"I heard a team manager in England say the other day, 'Basically we just see these awards as team awards and it's just a matter of who picks it up,' " Arkansas Coach Colby Hale said. "That's how we see it.

"Katie is playing great and she made some great plays against Alabama, but there are times where forwards are pressing up high and winning first and second balls. Katie is a great pickup. She's a great player and all of our goalkeepers are. It's a fantastic group."

Hale said Lund has raised the level of play of his other goalkeepers, redshirt sophomore Alexis Bach and redshirt junior Taylor Beitz. Bach was in net for the second half of the Razorbacks' 7-0 victory over McNeese State earlier this month, the third game in the shutout streak.

"Beitz is better and Bach is better," Hale said. "Lund had to win it, but they are pushing her every day. They are doing an unbelievable job of competing against each other but also being for each other."

Arkansas' goalkeepers have been the beneficiary of strong defense in the back line. Junior defender Haley VanFossen is on the Hermann Award watch list as the nation's most outstanding player and was SEC defensive player of the week last week.

"She makes me confident and hopefully I make her confident," Lund said. "I know that she would do anything to keep the ball off the net. We've got good communication out there and I think we feel comfortable with each other."

Statistically, Arkansas and Vanderbilt have been the SEC's two best teams. The Razorbacks are first in the SEC in goals per game (3.11) and fewest goals allowed per game (0.22). The Commodores are second in goals (2.44) and goals against (0.33).

Vanderbilt features the SEC's top goal scorer, Haley Hopkins, a sophomore forward who has scored nine goals this season, including four game winners.

"She's fantastic," Hale said. "She's athletic and hungry and technical. She's pretty complete.

"The good news is that it seems like the better the team, the better we play. We kind of joke with them that they're going to rise to every challenge. We don't shy away from the fact that Haley Hopkins is the leading goal scorer. ... We tell our defenders that every day and they are well aware of how good she is."

