State fishing report

CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BREWER Good -- Fair --

BISHOP PARK PONDS Fair Good Good Poor

CLEAR -- -- -- --

CONWAY Good Good Good Poor

GREERS FERRY Good Good Good Good

HARRIS BRAKE Excellent Good Good Fair

MAUMELLE Good Good -- Poor

NORRELL Good Good Good Fair

OVERCUP Good Poor Poor Poor

LAKE PECKERWOOD Good Good Good Good

PICKTHORNE -- -- -- --

SALINE RIVER (BENTON) Good Good Good Good

SUNSET Good Good Good Fair

VALENCIA -- -- -- --

WILLASTEIN -- -- -- --

WINONA Good Fair Good Fair

ARKANSAS RIVER (CADRON) -- -- -- --

ARKANSAS RIVER (LITTLE ROCK) Fair Excellent Good Fair

ARKANSAS RIVER (MAUMELLE POOL) -- Excellent Fair --

ARKANSAS RIVER (MORRILTON) Fair -- Good --

LITTLE MAUMELLE RIVER Good Good Fair --

LITTLE RED RIVER (GREERS FERRY TAILWATER) Generators are running 2-3 hours daily with lesser amounts on weekends. Best flies are midges, soft hackles, gold-ribbed hares ear and pheasant tails. Chartreuse and green/black-colored bodies on gold jig heads are best for Trout Magnet spin fishing.

NORTH BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BULL SHOALS Good Good -- Good

NORFORK Excellent -- -- Excellent

WHITE RIVER Rainbow trout are biting steel head orange, fluorescent orange or sunrise PowerBait. Red Wiggler Worms are excellent in high water, as are worm imitators in red, natural or bubble-gum pink. Cast toward the bank as you drift downstream and the rainbows and an occasional brown will snap them up. Brown trout are biting minnows, red/gold Thomas Buoyant spoons, gold Cleo and orange belly Smithwick Rogues.

NORFORK TAILWATER The most productive flies have been small midge patterns such as ruby, root beer and zebra midges. Black or red with silver wire and silver bead are best. Soft hackles like the green butt are working well, too. Egg patterns also have been productive. Double-fly nymph rigs have been very effective. Try a small Y2K suspended 18 inches below a brightly colored San Juan worm. Best colors are hot fluorescent pink or cerise. The fishing is better in the morning.

SOUTH-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

FELSENTHAL Good Good Good Good

WHITE OAK -- -- -- --

NORTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BEAVER Good Good Good Good

BEAVER TAILWATER Trout are biting spoons, jigs and PowerBait near U.S. 62.

FAYETTEVILLE Good Good -- Good

FORT SMITH -- -- -- --

SEQUOYAH Good Good Good Good

NORTHEAST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

CHARLES -- -- -- --

CROWN Good Good Good --

WHITE RIVER Poor Poor Poor Poor

SPRING RIVER Conditions are excellent for catching trout and smallmouth bass on big flies. Trout are hitting olive Woollies. Cast straight across with a gentle mend, then most importantly let the fly swing to a stop downstream, then slowly retrieve the fly with short, fast strips. Smallies have been hitting sculpin heads and Stump Busters. Cast at an angle downstream and a short, fast strip back. Strikes will come when the fly first hits the water and sinks.

SOUTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

COLUMBIA -- -- -- --

MILLWOOD Fair Good -- --

GREESON -- -- -- --

WEST-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

ATKINS Good Good -- Fair

CATHERINE Fair Excellent Good Poor

DARDANELLE Good -- Good --

DEGRAY -- -- -- Poor

HAMILTON -- -- -- --

NIMROD Good Good Good Good

OUACHITA Good Good Good Poor

LAKE HAMILTON TAILWATER Rainbow trout will bite PowerBait, waxworms, mealworms, nightcrawlers and corn presented under a bobber or fished just off the bottom with a marshmallow floater. Shoreline anglers can catch fish this way in slack water. In fast water, spin fishermen can catch trout with white or brown Rooster Tails or black/silver Rapalas. Trolling shallow running crankbaits against the current also will produce results in the early morning or late evening. Crappie can be caught close to the bank near the dam with live minnows under a bobber or tightlined from a boat.

SOUTHEAST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

ARKANSAS RIVER (PINE BLUFF POOL) -- -- -- --

ARKANSAS RIVER (POOL 2) -- -- -- --

BEAR CREEK -- -- -- --

CANE CREEK -- -- -- --

CHICOT -- -- -- --

STORM CREEK -- -- -- --

NOTE For more detailed information on baits and lures, go to: agfc.state.ar.us/fishing/fishingreport.htm

Sports on 09/26/2019