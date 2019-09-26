Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest App In the news Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Digital FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles/Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

State rests in trial of Dallas cop who fatally shot neighbor

by The Associated Press | Today at 2:49 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Fired Dallas police officer Amber Guyger watches as the prosecution lays out their case in her murder trial, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, in Dallas. Guyger is accused of shooting and killing Botham Jean, an unarmed 26-year-old neighbor in his own apartment last year. She told police she thought his apartment was her own and that he was an intruder. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool)

DALLAS — Prosecutors have rested their case in the murder trial of a white former Dallas police officer who fatally shot her unarmed black neighbor.

The state finished calling witnesses in Amber Guyger's trial Thursday afternoon during the fourth day of testimony in the high-profile case over the killing of Botham Jean last September. Guyger's defense attorneys are expected to begin calling witnesses later in the day.

Prosecutors have argued that the Harding graduate was no threat to Guyger when she shot him in his apartment. Dr. Chester Gwin of the Dallas County medical examiner's office testified Wednesday that Jean died of a gunshot wound to the heart. Under questioning from both sides, Gwin testified that Jean could have been crouching, cowering, ducking or standing up off the couch when he was shot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT