Tested by best

Texas A&M defensive lineman Bobby Brown III (5) reacts after stopping Auburn on a run play during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Arkansas Razorbacks punted only three times last week.

Normally, such minimal punting translates into major offensive production, but that wasn't the case for the University of Arkansas.

Senior quarterback Nick Starkel threw five interceptions, and the Razorbacks were stopped twice on fourth downs. Those situations ended half of their 14 possessions in a shocking 31-24 loss to San Jose State.

Quarterback Nick Starkel and the Hogs' offense will look to get back on track this weekend, but it won't come easy. The Razorbacks (2-2, 0-1 SEC) resume SEC play at 11 a.m. on Saturday in Arlington, Texas, against No. 23 Texas A&M.

The Aggies (2-2, 0-1 SEC) have an identical record to Arkansas, but they have faced much stiffer competition, with their two losses coming at No. 1 Clemson and at home against No. 8 Auburn. Their defense has held up well, allowing an average of 276 yards per game to rank 18th in the nation.

"They're extremely talented," Arkansas Coach Chad Morris said. "When you look at the two losses that they've had, the way they gave up points in those games -- I mean, Clemson and Auburn, they both had to work to get the points they got. They both had to work extremely hard. So we know we've got our work cut out for us there."

There should be extra incentive for some in the Arkansas offense, as Morris and Starkel both have degrees from Texas A&M and tailback Rakeem Boyd signed with the Aggies in 2016 before transferring after one season.

Starkel had thrown one interception in roughly one-and-a-half games of action before the five-interception night against the Spartans. He did not conduct media interviews this week but vowed on social media that he would bounce back.

"Nick is a confident kid," Arkansas offensive coordinator Joe Craddock said. "I think anybody that's played the sport has had a bad game.

"We talk about it in football, and we talk about it in life. You're going to get knocked down, but it's all about how you get up. You've got to get yourself off the mat, you've got to wipe the blood off your nose, and you've got to go back to work."

Morris said Starkel has done just that this week.

"Nick was excited to get back out on the field, and he understands each week he's going to grow," Morris said. "He's going to mature in this offense.

"If yesterday is any indication of what Saturday will look like for Nick, he's well on track. We're excited about his response as well as our entire team."

Texas A&M Coach Jimbo Fisher was asked Wednesday about Starkel's rough game last week.

"I think he'll bounce back," Fisher said. "He's a very good player. He's very competitive and smart."

Starkel and the Razorbacks, who average 440.8 yards per game to rank 54th in the country, will face their stiffest defensive challenge yet.

High-powered Clemson managed 389 yards -- 121 rushing and 268 passing -- in its 24-10 victory over the Aggies on Sept. 7. Auburn had but 299 yards -- nearly 100 yards fewer than Texas A&M's 391 in the same game -- in its 28-20 victory last week in College Station, Texas.

The Tigers had a 57-yard breakaway touchdown on a jet sweep by Anthony Schwartz as part of their 193 rushing yards, while quarterbacks Bo Nix (100 yards) and Joey Gatewood (6) combined for 106 passing yards.

Craddock, asked for a scouting report on the Aggies' defense, replied, "Where do you want to start?

"They played the defending national champion [Clemson], and I don't know what Auburn's ranked now in the polls, but they played them last week, and they're giving up 20 points a game.

"That's pretty good considering the offenses they played with the firepower those guys have."

The Aggies are actually giving up less than 20 points per game, 15.5 to be exact, to rank 22nd in the country. Their run defense is giving up 111 yards per game to rank 36th, and their pass defense is giving up 165 yards per game to rank 20th.

"We've got to put a plan together that's going to allow our players to play fast and confident," Morris said.

"They do some good things on defense," Arkansas tailback Devwah Whaley said. "They're pretty good. We've just got to go out there and execute the game plan and put the past behind us."

Texas A&M defensive coordinator Mike Elko brought back a unit with four returning starters -- defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, and defensive backs Debione Renfro, Derrick Tucker and Charles Oliver -- and the Aggies are better defensively.

The stout front seven is anchored by the 304-pound Madubuike and 325-pound Bobby Brown III, flanked by 6-5, 272-pound Michael Clemons and 6-4, 250-pound Tyree Johnson.

The linebackers are led by 228-pound Buddy Johnson and 226-pound Anthony Hines.

Craddock said Johnson reminds him of LSU's Devin White from last year due to his running ability. Craddock called Madubuike "phenomenal," and recalled recruiting him when on Morris' staff at SMU.

"They have a really good scheme," Craddock said. "This defensive coordinator has been around a really long time. He's called defenses for top defenses in the country for the last couple of years.

"They're going to be a big challenge for us. Last year, looking back at our game plan, we got off to a slow start, but once we sort of settled in, we did some good things."

Arkansas ran 53 plays for 248 yards in a 24-17 loss to the Aggies last year. The run game managed just 55 yards on 26 carries, and Ty Storey passed for 193 yards, including a 29-yard touchdown to set the final score with 3:16 remaining.

The current Razorbacks had a big day on the ground with 215 rushing yards in a 55-34 victory over Colorado State. But they struggled to clear holes against San Jose State, managing just 131 rushing yards against the Spartans.

Morris said Wednesday that the offensive line, which was missing left tackle Colton Jackson last week, has responded well.

"Yesterday's practice was as good as we've had, so I was very encouraged by the focus and intensity level of not just the O-line but everybody," Morris said.

Sports on 09/26/2019