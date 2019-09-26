Texas executes 2007 killer of family

This undated photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Robert Sparks. (Texas Department of Criminal Justice via AP)

HUNTSVILLE, Texas -- A Texas inmate who claimed that he was intellectually disabled was executed Wednesday for fatally stabbing his two stepsons during a 2007 attack in which his wife also died.

Robert Sparks received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville for the slayings of Harold Sublet, 9, and Raekwon Agnew, 10, in their Dallas home. Sparks, 45, became the 16th inmate put to death this year in the U.S. and the seventh in Texas.

"I am sorry for the hard times. And what hurts me is that I hurt y'all ... even y'all, too," Sparks told his relatives and friends who watched through a death chamber window, turning his head at one point to address family members of his victims who stood behind a separate window.

As the lethal dose of pentobarbital began, he said, "I love you all" and then added, "I feel it."

He was pronounced dead at 6:39 p.m. CDT.

Prosecutors said the attack in September 2007 began when Sparks stabbed his wife, 30-year-old Chare Agnew, 18 times as she lay in her bed. Sparks then went into the boys' bedroom and separately took them into the kitchen, where he stabbed them. Raekwon was stabbed at least 45 times.

Sparks then raped his 12- and 14-year-old stepdaughters, authorities said.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday declined to stop the execution on claims that Sparks was intellectually disabled, saying his attorneys had not presented sufficient evidence and his attorneys had failed to raise such a claim in a timely manner.

A Section on 09/26/2019