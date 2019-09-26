TODAY’S GAME

Eagles at Packers

7:20 p.m., Fox/NFLN LINE Packers by 4

SERIES Packers lead 27-16; Packers beat Eagles 27-13, Nov. 28, 2016

WHAT TO WATCH The Eagles struggled to protect QB Carson Wentz against the Lions on Sunday, allowing three sacks and hit five other times. It’s a quick turnaround for a banged-up Eagles team to play tonight. Philadelphia only plays at home once in the next 40 days.

ON OFFENSE

(RK) EAGLES VS. PACKERS (RK)

(17) 99.7 RUSH 89.3 (24)

(12) 265.3 PASS 197.3 (27)

(13) 365.0 YARDS 286.7 (28)

(9) 25.3 POINTS 19.3 (23)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) EAGLES VS. PACKERS (RK)

(2) 57.0 RUSH 131.0 (25)

(29) 291.3 PASS 197.3 (5)

(16) 350.7 YARDS 328.3 (13)

(23) 26.0 POINTS 11.7 (2)