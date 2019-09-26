Trial video of man dying leaves parents in anguish

Fired Dallas police officer Amber Guyger confers with her attorney before proceedings in her murder trial Wednesday in Dallas. Guyger is accused of shooting her unarmed black neighbor in his Dallas apartment.

DALLAS -- Video of a former Harding University student's final moments took center stage again Wednesday during the murder trial of former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger, and this time Botham Jean's parents had no choice but to watch.

The Jean family left the room Tuesday when jurors were first shown the dramatic body-camera footage of officers' desperate efforts to save the 26-year-old man, who lay dying on his apartment floor after he was shot by Guyger, a Dallas police officer at the time.

State District Judge Tammy Kemp asked to replay the footage Wednesday, sending the jury out of the room. The defense wanted to question a Texas ranger about the location of Jean's shoes on the floor and ask where he was when he was shot.

As the video filled three large screens in the courtroom, Jean's parents, Bertrum and Allison Jean, grew increasingly upset.

Bertrum Jean looked away toward the courtroom wall. At one point, he put his hands over his ears to block out the sound of officers trying to revive his son. He pressed his forehead against the wall.

A family friend patted his shoulder as he glanced up at the video before quickly looking away. Allison Jean slumped forward in her seat, her head bowed.

Prosecutor LaQuita Long sat on the court bench in front of the couple, whispering to them as the video played.

When the video stopped, the Jeans stood. Allison Jean looked anguished, and tears fell from her eyes as she and her husband walked out of the courtroom. For the next several minutes, every time the courtroom door opened, a low wail could be heard from the hallway.

Kemp apparently didn't realize that Jean's family had still been in the courtroom as the video played.

"Oh, I'm so sorry," she said, raising a hand to her forehead. "I didn't even give any thought to the victim's family -- the alleged victim's family being here."

The judge ruled that David Armstrong, the Texas ranger who was the lead investigator in the case, could not testify about where he believed Jean was standing when he was shot, nor could he give his opinion about whether Guyger's reaction that night was reasonable.

Kemp said testimony, videos and photos showed that several items had been moved while police officers and paramedics worked on Jean. She couldn't tell from the video if his shoes also had been moved.

Wednesday was the third day of the trial that has attracted national attention because of the circumstances surrounding Jean's shooting and because it was one in a number of shootings in which a white police officer shot an unarmed black man.

Outside the presence of the jury, Armstrong said he didn't believe that Guyger had committed a crime. He was the lead investigator in the shooting, and the officer who obtained an arrest warrant for Guyger on a manslaughter charge three days after the shooting.

"After finishing your investigation and looking at the totality of the circumstances and considering everything, do you believe today that you have probable cause to believe that Amber Guyger committed a crime?" asked one of Guyger's attorneys, Robert Rogers.

"Based on the totality of the circumstances, based on the complete investigation, no, sir," Armstrong said, noting that he believed that Guyger acted reasonably and perceived Jean as a deadly threat.

But prosecutor Jason Hermus argued that the jurors -- not Armstrong -- are the ultimate judges of the evidence and whether Guyger committed a crime.

Before the jury was sent out of the room, Armstrong testified about how it was common for residents of the South Side Flats apartments, where Guyger and Jean lived, to get confused and go to the wrong apartment.

Armstrong said that even he had trouble determining which floor he was on while investigating the shooting last year.

The defense has called the shooting an "awful and tragic, but innocent" mistake, while prosecutors have questioned how Guyger could have missed so many visual cues that indicated she was at the wrong apartment.

Armstrong also testified Wednesday that at the time of the shooting, the apartment building didn't offer many visual cues to indicate which floor a resident was on.

During cross-examination, he said a black placard near the elevator of the parking garage was the only indication of the floor number, and it was a sign that drivers had to look hard for.

"There were no clear, obvious signs showing what level you were on," he testified under defense questioning.

Evidence photos showed that there was an evacuation plan sign by the elevator, small signs outside the elevator and a sign inside the entryway of each floor that showed the floor number. None of the signs were large. Signs have been added since Jean's death.

Rogers showed the jury several photos of the third and fourth floors of the building side by side, and asked Armstrong if there were differences. He noted that the numbers on each apartment weren't on the doors, but were above eye level and to the left of each door. The apartment numbers are on light fixtures.

"If you're looking at eye level, there's absolutely no difference, correct?" Rogers asked Armstrong while the jurors viewed the photos.

"That is correct," Armstrong replied, adding that the apartment building has since added more visual indicators to make clear which floor a resident is on.

Armstrong noted that during his investigation he heard from several residents who had gone to the wrong apartments, particularly residents on the third and fourth floors.

Armstrong testified that he led a team that interviewed 297 of the 349 residents at the apartment complex, and 15% -- 46 of those interviewed -- had walked to the wrong floors and put their keys in the doors.

The percentage was higher for residents on the third and fourth floors, where 38 residents had gotten confused.

Of all the residents interviewed, Armstrong said 93 had previously parked on the wrong floor in the parking garage, 76 of them lived on the third or fourth floors.

Armstrong acknowledged that Guyger's case was the only situation in which someone was shot.

Jurors also heard from Dr. Chester Gwin, the Dallas County medical examiner who performed Jean's autopsy. Photos of Jean's body were shown to the jurors but at Kemp's request they were not displayed on large screens where the gallery could see them.

Gwin testified that Jean died of a gunshot wound in the heart. The bullet entered in the left side of his chest and traveled through his body, striking a rib before traveling through his stomach and intestine and coming to rest in Jean's abdominal muscle, near his back. There was no exit wound, Gwin said.

Both sides questioned Gwin about the path of the bullet and what it could say about Jean's stance when he was shot. Gwin said Jean could have been crouching, cowering, ducking or getting up off the couch when he was shot.

An analyst with the Dallas County district attorney's office also walked jurors through a timeline of Guyger's and Jean's locations on the day of Sept. 6, showing the times her panicked 911 call was placed and when she texted her police partner, with whom she had a sexual relationship.

Photo by AP/Dallas Morning News/TOM FOX

Under questioning Wednesday by defense attorney Robert Rogers (standing), Texas Ranger David Armstrong testifies that ear pods were found on the floor of Botham Jean’s apartment. Armstrong was testifying in the murder trial of fired Dallas police officer Amber Guyger.

Metro on 09/26/2019