Trump call sought Biden probe

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine meets with President Donald Trump at a New York hotel Wednesday on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly after a memo on their phone call was made public.

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump repeatedly asked the president of Ukraine for cooperation with his political agenda in a July 25 call, urging his counterpart to start corruption investigations while stressing the United States' role in military assistance for Kiev.

In a reconstruction of the call released by the White House, Trump urged President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to work with Attorney General William Barr on potential corruption investigations connected to former Vice President Joe Biden, a Democratic rival, and an unsubstantiated theory about stolen Democratic emails in 2016.

Zelenskiy reacted to Trump's assertion that the United States had "done a lot for Ukraine" by saying that his country was ready to purchase Javelin anti-tank missiles from the United States for its long-running war against Russia-backed separatists in the country's east.

"I would like you to do us a favor, though," Trump responded, several times urging Zelenskiy to use Barr's help in opening an investigation of a company involved in the beginnings of the FBI inquiry of Russia's 2016 election interference. He also urged Zelenskiy repeatedly to open an investigation of Biden.

Trump and his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani have pushed for Ukrainian officials to examine whether there was any improper overlap between Biden's dealings with Ukraine while in office and his son Hunter's position on the board of a Ukrainian energy company.

The release of the 30-minute conversation's details marked a culmination of a series of revelations that began in recent weeks with a whistleblower's private expressions of concern about Trump's actions and prompted Democrats in Congress to officially begin an impeachment inquiry that could result in the president's removal from office.

After the whistleblower raised concerns, the director of national intelligence and the inspector general for the intelligence community each referred the complaint for a possible criminal investigation into the president's actions, according to a Justice Department official.

The Justice Department's criminal division reviewed the matters and concluded that there was no basis for a criminal investigation into Trump's behavior. Law enforcement officials determined that the memorandum detailing the call did not show that Trump had violated campaign-finance laws by soliciting from a foreign citizen a contribution, donation or thing of value.

The five-page "memorandum of telephone conversation" distributed by the White House includes a cautionary note indicating that it was "not a verbatim transcript" but instead was based on "notes and recollections of Situation Room Duty officers" and national security staff members.

The memorandum was prepared using voice recognition software, along with note takers and experts listening in, according to senior White House officials. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss White House document preparation.

The cautionary note goes on to explain that several factors can affect the accuracy of the recording. It cites poor telecommunication connections and "variations in accent and/or interpretation" among them. Zelenskiy spoke through a translator.

'WHATEVER YOU CAN DO'

During the call, Trump told Zelenskiy that he should be in touch with both Barr and Giuliani, according to the document.

"There is a lot of talk about Biden's son, that Biden stopped the prosecution, and a lot of people want to find out about that," Trump said to Zelenskiy during the call, according to the memorandum.

"So whatever you can do with the attorney general would be great," the president told Zelenskiy, who later agreed to have the country's new top prosecutor conduct the investigations Trump wanted.

"The next prosecutor general will be 100 percent my person, my candidate," Zelenskiy said. "He or she will look into the situation."

After saying Giuliani and Barr would be in touch, Trump mentioned Ukraine's economy, saying: "Your economy is going to get better and better I predict. You have a lot of assets. It's a great country."

Days before the call, Trump froze nearly $400 million in aid to Ukraine. It was not clear from the summary whether Zelenskiy was aware of that, and the White House did not respond to requests to clarify.

The president has denied that any request for help was tied to the aid freeze.

The Justice Department said Wednesday that Barr was unaware that Trump had told Zelenskiy that he would contact him. The department said that Barr has never spoken with Trump about working with Ukraine to investigate anything related to the Bidens and that he has never spoken with Giuliani about "anything related to Ukraine."

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., demanded Wednesday that Barr recuse himself from further involvement in the Ukraine matter, citing his mention in the memorandum.

"The President dragged the Attorney General into this mess. At a minimum, AG Barr must recuse himself until we get to the bottom of this matter," Nadler tweeted.

In a series of tweets Wednesday, Trump defended his discussion with Zelenskiy, quoting commentators who concluded that it did not contain evidence of a quid pro quo.

According to the memorandum, Trump asked his Ukrainian counterpart to come to the aid of the United States by looking into an unsubstantiated theory pushed by Giuliani holding that Ukrainians had some role in the emails stolen from the Democratic National Committee.

"I would like to have the attorney general call you or your people and I would like you to get to the bottom of that," Trump said on the call, which took place a day after Robert Mueller testified to a congressional committee about his report on Russia's election sabotage.

Trump told Zelenskiy that Mueller had delivered an "incompetent performance" and again pressed the Ukrainian president to pursue investigations for him. "Whatever you can do, it's very important that you do it, if that's possible."

Trump's allies argue that he was not exerting improper pressure on Zelenskiy, but mentioned Barr because the Justice Department was already reviewing the origins of the inquiry into Russia's 2016 election meddling.

Administration officials briefed about a dozen Republican members of Congress at the White House before releasing the memorandum. Trump briefly called into the meeting from New York City, where he was attending the annual meeting of the U.N. General Assembly.

Giuliani, who has pursued the allegations against Biden and his son since January, said Trump would have been shirking his duty to enforce the laws of the United States had he not asked the Ukrainian government to pursue the allegations against Biden and his son.

Regardless of the fact that Biden is Trump's political opponent, he said, allegations against Biden required investigation, and only Trump had the status to ask the Ukrainian president to open an inquiry.

"The only person that can raise that is the president of the United States," he said. "The president of Ukraine is not going to take a call from the head of the FBI.

"If you are asking me if it is proper to do it, of course it is. It is his job to make sure that the laws are faithfully executed. Asking him to investigate Biden is far different than threatening him."

At the start of a Wednesday meeting with Trump on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York, Zelenskiy told reporters that he felt no pressure to act on his call with the U.S. president.

"Nobody pushed me," he said.

DEMOCRATS HUDDLE

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on Wednesday urged fellow Democratic leaders in a private meeting to keep the impeachment investigation narrowly focused on Trump and his dealings with Zelenskiy, according to five Democrats familiar with the conversation.

The private meeting Wednesday took place hours after the White House released the memorandum about the call.

The details of the call -- which were first revealed by a whistleblower who works in the intelligence community -- prompted Democrats on Tuesday to formally open an impeachment inquiry, accusing Trump of betraying his country by pressuring a foreign leader to dig up dirt on Biden.

In the room Wednesday, Democrats said, Pelosi told colleagues that keeping the inquiry narrowly focused on the Ukraine allegations could help keep the investigation out of the courts, where a slew of investigative matters have been bogged down for months.

The meeting included members of the House Judiciary Committee, which has been investigating alleged obstruction of justice, self-dealing and other matters involving Trump.

It ended without a firm decision on whether to circumscribe the inquiry but with consensus inside the room that narrowing the investigation made sense, Democrats familiar with the conversation said.

Pelosi also said in a statement Wednesday that the memorandum shows Trump "has tried to make lawlessness a virtue in America and now is exporting it abroad."

Pelosi said the memorandum describing the call by the White House "confirms that the President engaged in behavior that undermines the integrity of our elections, the dignity of the office he holds and our national security."

At a news conference Wednesday afternoon, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., would not answer questions about the scope of the impeachment proceedings against Trump. But he told reporters that the memorandum is "far more damning than I and others had imagined" and accused Trump of engaging in a "classic mafia-like shakedown of a foreign leader.

"This is how a mafia boss talks" he said, referring to Trump's talk of "reciprocity" on the call. "Like any mafia boss, the president didn't need to say, 'that's a nice country you have, it would be a shame if something happened to it.' Because that was clear from the conversation. There is no quid pro quo necessary to betray your country or your oath or office."

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., called the memorandum "pretty damning" and told reporters Wednesday morning that Democrats would focus on it.

"We are going to focus on this particular matter," Hoyer said, adding that it's "not hard to understand."

Holding up a copy of the memorandum, Hoyer said, "Even that which is in this document is pretty damning ... . These are very serious national security issues."

Hoyer added that there are no plans to cancel a coming two-week recess because it is important for members to have time to explain to constituents what happened in the Ukraine matter.

Information for this article was contributed by Maggie Haberman, Michael D. Shear and Katie Benner of The New York Times; by Michael Balsamo, Zeke Miller, Eric Tucker, Lisa Mascaro, Colleen Long and Darlene Superville of The Associated Press; and by Felicia Sonmez, John Wagner, Colby Itkowitz, Mike DeBonis and Rachael Bade of The Washington Post.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said Wednesday that the details of the July 25 call revealed "a classic mafia-like shakedown of a foreign leader."

Journalists wait to ask President Donald Trump questions Wednesday at a news conference in New York.

Rudy Giuliani

William Barr

Joe Biden

Hunter Biden

