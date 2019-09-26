U.S. signs its asylum pact with Honduras

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump's administration signed a deal Wednesday with a third Central American country that would effectively seal off the region, preventing asylum seekers traveling through those countries from entering the United States.

The latest agreement, signed on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, paves the way to send asylum seekers to Honduras, one of the world's most violent countries. A similar arrangement was signed with El Salvador last week; a more comprehensive agreement was previously sealed with Guatemala.

Trump said at a news conference at the United Nations that the agreements, coupled with a crackdown by Mexico after tariff threats by his administration, "will make a tremendous difference in our southern border."

The details of the Honduran agreement have not been released, and much remains unclear, including when it would take effect.

The deal was condemned by immigration advocates.

"This is yet another move in a string of agreements that continue to make a grotesque mockery of the right to asylum," said Charanya Krishnaswami, the advocacy director for the Americas at Amnesty International USA. "We will say it again and again: People cannot be forced to seek safety in countries where they will not be safe."

Earlier this month, the U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for the administration to deny asylum to anyone who traveled through another country to reach the border.

The asylum ban has taken effect in tandem with U.S. efforts to help Central American countries absorb large numbers of people seeking refuge there. The State Department acknowledged the poor conditions in Honduras in a 2018 human-rights report.

"Organized criminal elements, including local and transnational gangs and narcotics traffickers, were significant perpetrators of violent crimes and committed acts of homicide, extortion, kidnapping, torture, human trafficking, intimidation, and other threats and violence directed against human rights defenders, judicial authorities, lawyers, the business community, journalists, bloggers, women, and members of vulnerable populations," the report said.

A joint statement Wednesday said the U.S. and Honduras would develop best practices "to increase protection options for vulnerable populations."

Most families arrested or stopped at the U.S.-Mexico border are from the area known as the Northern Triangle: Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador. While they would not be returned to their home countries, they would be sent to other countries they passed through.

Information for this article was contributed by Jennifer Peltz of The Associated Press.

A Section on 09/26/2019