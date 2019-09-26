Visitors' dollars increase in state

Arkansas "visitors," including those who live here, spent $7.3 billion last year, a 4.4% increase from 2017, according to an annual economic impact report from the Division of Arkansas Tourism.

Released Wednesday during the Arkansas Hospitality Association's annual convention at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock, the report said the state hosted nearly 33 million visitors in 2018, up 2 million from the year before.

Most of the visits and tourism dollars were spent in central Arkansas and Northwest Arkansas.

"For those of us who call Arkansas home, the virtues of our state are clear -- stunning scenic views, compelling cultural attractions and award-winning culinary opportunities, to name a few," Stacy Hurst, secretary of the state Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, said in a preface to the report. "This economic impact data reminds us that visitors from across the globe travel to The Natural State to discover top-notch visitor experiences."

Visitors in 2018 paid $407 million in state taxes and $161 million in local taxes, helping make tourism the state's second-largest industry, behind agriculture. In 2017, visitors paid $397 million in state taxes and $156 million in local taxes.

Some 68,000 Arkansas jobs in 2018 were directly related to tourism, up 800 jobs from 2017, with a payroll of $1.35 billion, a 3.3% increase.

The state's 2% tax on lodging generated $16.6 million in 2018, up 2.7% from the year before. Created in 1989 to establish a trust fund dedicated to promoting Arkansas tourism, the tax generated $4 million in 1990. Out-of-state visitors pay most of the tax, tourism officials said in the report. Of the 33 million visitors, 13 million spent at least one night in the state.

Seventy-four of the state's 75 counties and many cities have local sales taxes. Some also have taxes levied on restaurant meals, and still fewer have local taxes on overnight lodging.

The state is divided into 12 "tourism regions," some with names, such as the "Arkansas Delta Byways" for 15 counties of eastern Arkansas and "Heart of Arkansas" for five counties in central Arkansas.

Northwest Arkansas -- consisting of Benton, Carroll, Madison and Washington counties -- collected $4.3 million from the 2% tourism tax, the most of any region, on almost $1.7 billion in tourism expenditures in 2018. Benton County had the highest numbers in tax collections and tourism spending for that region.

Counties in central Arkansas collected $4.2 million from the 2% tax -- $3.5 million of that coming from Pulaski County alone -- and reported tourism spending of almost $2.1 billion. Pulaski County reported $1.8 billion in spending.

The "Diamond Lakes" region -- Clark, Garland, Hot Spring, Montgomery and Pike counties -- reported $854 million in tourism spending. About $70 million was collected in local and state taxes, including $1.9 million on the state's 2% lodging tax.

The 15 counties of the Arkansas Delta Byways region reported $790 million in tourism spending, and collected $67 million in state and local taxes, including $1.8 million from the 2% state tax on lodging.

The central Arkansas counties accounted for the highest tourism-related payroll, at $394 million for 16,400 jobs. The Northwest Arkansas tourism-based payroll was $346 million, for 18,400 jobs.

By region, the fewest tourism dollars -- $125 million -- were spent in the "Land of Legends" region (Cleveland, Grant, Jefferson and Lincoln counties), although that could change dramatically starting next year when the Quapaw Nation expects to open its $350 million resort and casino in Pine Bluff.

Lafayette County reported collecting $80.16 million from the state's 2% lodging tax.

