Wednesday's Sports Transactions

BASEBALL

MLB

MLB and MLBPA -- Extended the administrative leave for New York Yankees RHP Domingo Germán through the conclusion of the World Series.

American League

LOS ANGELES ANGELS -- Claimed 2B Keon Wong off waivers from Tampa Bay. Transferred RHP Griffin Canning to the 60-day IL.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS -- Reinstated RHP Frankie Montas from the restricted list. Designated C Beau Taylor for assignment.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS -- Assigned RHP Ryan Dull outright to Buffalo (IL). Recalled RHP Yennsy Diaz from New Hampshire (EL). Selected the contract of RHP Ryan Dull. Placed OF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. on the 60-day IL.

BASKETBALL

NBA

NBA -- Named Mike Callahan NBA G League training and development lead for the referee operations department. Promoted referees John Butler, Nate Green and Evan Scott from the NBAGL.

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES -- Named Joe Branch assistant general manager.

SACRAMENTO KINGS -- Signed G Tyler Ulis.

FOOTBALL

NFL

ARIZONA CARDINALS -- Signed S Chris Banjo.

ATLANTA FALCONS -- Placed S Keanu Neal on IR. Waived P Matt Wile. Signed OL John Wetzel. Signed S Jamal Carter from the practice squad and TE Carson Meier to the practice squad.

BUFFALO BILLS -- Signed WR Jordan Veasy to the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS -- Released HB Jordan Ellis from the practice squad. Signed CB Greg Mabin to the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS -- Waived WR River Cracraft. Signed WR Fred Brown from the practice squad and WR Trinity Benson to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS -- Released RB Nick Brossette and DE Jonathan Wynn from the practice squad. Signed WR Chris Lacy and DT Ray Smith to the practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS -- Signed WR Tyron Johnson to the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS -- Released DE Tank Carradine. Signed OT Andrew Donnal.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS -- Signed QB Cody Kessler. Signed TE Jason Vander Linden to the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS -- Terminated the contract of TE Eric Tomlinson. Signed LB Nate Stupar.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS -- Signed LB Stephone Anthony. Placed LB Kaden Elliss on injured reserve.

OAKLAND RAIDERS -- Released WR Ryan Grant. Signed LB Justin Phillips from the practice squad and LB Quentin Poling to the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES -- Waived WR Greg Ward. Signed CB Craig James from the practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS -- Released LB Robert Spillane from the practice squad. Signed TE Alizé Mack to the practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS -- Traded TE Nick Vannett to Pittsburgh for a 2020 fifth-round draft pick.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS -- Signed LS Garrison Sanborn to a one-year contract.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS -- Placed QB Blaine Gabbert on IR. Signed DL Patrick O'Connor from the practice squad and WR Ishmael Hyman to the practice squad.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS -- Signed TE Jerome Cunningham.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS -- Released OL Na'Ty Rodgers from the practice roster.

Sports on 09/26/2019