Won't quit, get Brexit done, Johnson says

LONDON -- Prime Minister Boris Johnson brushed off calls to resign and challenged opposition lawmakers to call a no-confidence vote Wednesday at a raucous session of Parliament, a day after Britain's highest court ruled he acted illegally in suspending the body ahead of the Brexit deadline.

Facing shouts, angry gestures and repeated cries of "Order!" in the House of Commons, Johnson defended his intention to withdraw Britain from the European Union on Oct. 31, with or without a separation agreement with the EU.

"I say it is time to get Brexit done," he declared, accusing his opponents of trying to frustrate the will of the people, who in 2016 voted 52% to 48% to leave the 28-nation bloc.

Johnson was greeted with applause from his own Conservative lawmakers and jeers from the opposition side as he arrived in the Commons, hours after cutting short a trip to the United Nations in New York.

He flew home early after Britain's Supreme Court unanimously ruled Tuesday that his attempt to suspend Parliament for five weeks had the effect of stymieing its scrutiny of the government over Brexit. The court declared the suspension void.

The leader of the main opposition Labor Party, Jeremy Corbyn, said the prime minister is not fit to govern and "should have done the honorable thing and resigned" after the ruling. He said Johnson "thinks he is above the law" and has shown "no shred of remorse or humility."

"Have you no shame, prime minister?" said Ian Blackford, the Scottish National Party's leader in Parliament. Labor Party lawmaker Jess Phillips urged Johnson "to act with some humility and contrition."

Members of Parliament accused him of showing disrespect for the rule of law and deceiving Queen Elizabeth II when he asked for her permission to prorogue, or suspend, Parliament. They called on Johnson to say he was sorry.

But Johnson ignored calls to step down or apologize during the more than three-hour question-and-answer session. He said he disagreed with the Supreme Court's 11-0 ruling, and he repeatedly refused to rule out the possibility of suspending Parliament again.

The prime minister said a new election is the only way to unblock Britain's "paralyzed Parliament."

"I think the people of this country have had enough of it. This Parliament must either stand aside and let this government get Brexit done or bring a vote of confidence and finally face the day of reckoning with the voters," he said.

Pointing at Corbyn across the dispatch boxes, Johnson asked, "Is he going to dodge a vote of no-confidence in me as prime minister in order to escape the verdict of the voters? Does he in his heart even want to be prime minister anymore?"

"What are they scared of?" Johnson asked, turning then to the smaller opposition parties -- the Greens, the Liberal Democrats, the Scottish National Party -- and asking if any of them might "fancy a go?"

"I want a general election," Corbyn said during the session, raising his chin toward Johnson. "If he wants an election, get an extension and let's have an election."

Attorney General Geoffrey Cox, who had advised Johnson that the suspension of Parliament was legal, brushed aside calls for his own ouster, saying, "If I was called upon to resign every time I lost a case, I'd never have a practice."

Cox then criticized lawmakers for their inaction.

"This is a dead Parliament," he said. "It has no moral right to sit on these green benches."

"But the time is coming," he said, his voice rising above cheering and jeering. "The time is coming, Mr. Speaker, when even these turkeys won't be able to prevent Christmas."

For his part, Johnson called the gathering "a zombie parliament" with an "obsessive desire to overrule the referendum result."

WHAT-IFS

A no-confidence vote could topple Johnson's government just two months after he took office and lead to a new election.

Opposition lawmakers and some Conservative lawmakers have said they will back an election only if a no-deal Brexit is ruled out.

If a no-confidence vote were held this week, lawmakers would have until the second week of October to form a viable alternative government. By then, they would be just days away from when the prime minister is by law supposed to ask the EU for an extension.

Opposition parties also would be wary that if a no-confidence vote succeeded now and no alternative government came together, Britain could hit the Brexit deadline at a moment when it's not clear who is in charge.

The earliest an election could happen would be mid-November.

Economists have warned that leaving the EU without a deal could disrupt Britain's trade, plunge the country into a recession and cause shortages of food and medicine.

But Britain has been unable to negotiate a separation agreement with the EU that is acceptable to Parliament. Johnson said Wednesday that he still hopes to work out a deal but will pull the country out of the EU without an agreement if one isn't reached by the deadline.

Parliament has passed a law requiring Johnson to seek a Brexit extension if there is no deal, but he has said he won't do that under any circumstances. He branded the law the "Surrender Act" and the "Humiliation Bill."

At Wednesday's session, several lawmakers urged Johnson to temper his language, saying Britain's political climate is becoming dangerously overheated. Pro-EU lawmakers have been branded "traitors" by some Brexit supporters, and police have investigated threats against several members of Parliament.

"The tone of the prime minister's speech was truly shocking," said Green Party legislator Caroline Lucas. "This populist rhetoric is not only unfitting for a prime minister, but it is genuinely, seriously dangerous."

Labor Party lawmaker Paula Sherriff implored the prime minister to stop using "pejorative language." She brought up the killing of Jo Cox, a legislator who was slain a week before the 2016 EU referendum by an attacker shouting, "Death to traitors!"

Sherriff said many lawmakers were "subject to death threats and abuse every single day."

"And let me tell the prime minister that they often quote his words -- 'Surrender Act,' 'betrayal,' 'traitor' -- and I for one am sick of it," she said. "We must moderate our language, and it has to come from the prime minister first."

Johnson responded to Sherriff by saying that he had "never heard such humbug in all my life" and that the best way to honor Cox's memory was to get Brexit done.

Information for this article was contributed by Danica Kirka and Jill Lawless of The Associated Press; and by William Booth and Karla Adam of The Washington Post.

