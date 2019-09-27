20-year-old suspect arrested in Little Rock homicide

A 20-year-old man was arrested early Friday in connection to a fatal shooting in Little Rock on Thursday evening.

Marcus Ervin, of Little Rock, faces one count of first-degree murder.

Little Rock police responded to a report of a shooting just after 6:15 p.m in the 5800 block of Palo Alto Drive.

Police said they found 31-year-old Christopher Little, of Little Rock, lying in the road suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Ervin was identified as a suspect, though no further information about the investigation that resulted in his arrest was released.

Early witness reports said three men were arguing in the street and one of them began shooting, Lt. Michael Ford said Thursday.

The men were gone by the time police arrived. One witness told police that one person ran into a nearby house, but Ford said the houses were searched, and no one was found inside.

A police report for the incident lists a second suspect, though no description was available. Police said the investigation is ongoing.