Arkansas man sentenced for crimes against children including sexual assault

A Bauxite man pleaded guilty Tuesday to multiple crimes against children including sexual assault.

Dillon Harrison, 23, pleaded guilty to second-degree sexual assault, internet stalking of a child, sexually grooming a child and possessing child pornography. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Between June 2017 and December 2018, authorities said Harrison fondled a 13-year-old while exposing himself to her and requested nude photos from an 11-year-old as well as a time to pick her up for sex.

He also sent nude photos of himself to three other underage girls during that time period, and admitted authorities' allegations against him were true, according to a news release.