Arkansas coaches seeing several prospects before A&M game

The Arkansas coaching staff will be visiting several schools and attending games on Friday before the Texas A&M game on Saturday.

Receivers coach Justin Stepp will attend two games tonight. He’s seeing highly recruited junior receiver Ketron Jackson and Royse City take on Forney while also seeing Flower Mound Marcus and junior receiver target J. Michael Sturdivant host Irving.

Associate head coach and running backs coach Jeff Traylor will attend the Tyler Lee-Rockwall-Heath matchup.

Cornerbacks coach Mark Smith will visit Duncanville, Cedar Hill, Berkner, and Waxahachie during the day and attend the Duncanville-Berkner and Cedar Hill-Waxahachie games in the evening.

Offensive line coach Dustin Fry will see offensive line target Garrett Hayes and Athens host Bullard while offensive coordinator Joe Craddock will catch quarterback commitment Chandler Morris and Highland Park against Dallas Wilson.

Tight ends coach Barry Lunney Jr. will see tight end commitment Allen Horace and Crockett, Texas play Trinity.

Defensive tackles coach Kenny Ingram will see defensive lineman Barnard Wright and Dallas Carter take on North Texas. Wright visited the Hogs on Saturday.

Defensive ends coach Steve Caldwell was in Mississippi Thursday night to watch several junior college prospects in the Gulf Coast Community College and Copiah-Lincoln Community College contest.