Attorney general: Arkansas man to pay more than $180,000 for deceptive business practices

The owner of a Pine Bluff paving company will pay more than $188,000 in penalties and restitution, the state attorney general said Friday, for violations against Arkansas consumers.

Allen Jeffrey, owner of J Boys Blacktop of Pine Bluff, committed 18 violation of the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said.

Jeffrey went door-to-door telling customers he would repair sidewalks and driveways with leftover materials from previous contracts, according to a news release.

Customers paid up-front in cash or check, but “Jeffrey had absolutely no intention of completing the services or delivering the promised goods,” Rutledge said in the release.

“Allen Jeffrey should be ashamed of stealing from hard-working Arkansans and trying to get away with it,” Rutledge said. “Con artists like J Boys Blacktop must not be allowed to operate and take advantage of consumers.”

The judgement against Jeffrey includes $50,000 in enhanced penalties for targeting people over the age of 60 and about $8,100 in restitution.

All of Jeffrey’s business or professional licenses in the state have also been suspended.