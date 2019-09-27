Caging the Aggies

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Arkansas Razorbacks are on the defensive after allowing 503 yards, including 402 passing yards, to a previously pedestrian San Jose State offense in last week's loss.

The assignment on Saturday at 11 a.m. -- slowing an explosive Texas A&M offense led by veteran quarterback Kellen Mond -- would seem even more difficult.

Mond vs. Hogs Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond is 2-0 as a starter against Arkansas, with a big statistical game in 2017 and a more moderate performance last season. A look at Mond’s numbers against the Razorbacks Season;C-A-I;Yards;TDs;Pct.;Sacks;Rush-Yards;TDs;YPC;Result 2018;17-26-2;201;0;.653;3;11-14;0;1.3;W 24-17 2017;14-27-1;216;2;.519;1;10-109;0;10.9;W 50-43 (OT)

Arkansas defensive coordinator John Chavis, who has preferred coaching from the press box during his career, will head back upstairs for this game after declaring on Monday, "We're gonna find a way to get it fixed." Chavis coached from the sidelines the last 5 1/2 games.

He said the Hogs' coaching and execution has to go up dramatically against the Aggies, who rank 46th nationally with 448 yards per game.

"We've got to be at our best because they are a very, very talented football team no question about that," Chavis said. "We've got talent. I'm not gonna compare the talent, but we've got to be prepared and have a great week of practice."

Veterans like linebacker De'Jon Harris and defensive tackle McTelvin Agim said the effort will pick up this week.

"My message to most of the younger guys on the team is it's going to be a grind-it-out type of week," Harris said on Tuesday. "No excuses. I don't really want to hear complaining as a leader, especially the way we played last weekend.

"I expect 100 percent effort out of everybody. Just come out firing. It's an early game. We should be excited after the way we played last week."

Agim said it was tough to get pressure on San Jose State quarterback Josh Love, who hit 32 of 49 passes and was sacked once.

"It was a lot of quick game," Agim said. "I don't know what the average span of the ball from the snap to the release was, but I feel like the average had to be under three seconds for sure."

The Aggies are passing for 303 yards per game and rushing for 144.5 yards per game, which is 84th in the country.

Agim noted the Aggies' offensive assets.

"They can run the ball at you," Agim said. "They've got some fast receivers so they can get it on the edge, run sweeps, everything like that.

"The quarterback, again, a duel threat. If he wants to throw an 80-yard bomb he can. If he wants to run it for 90 yards, he can, because he has that ability. So basically we've just got to try to contain him or contain him and their offense because they all can score at any point."

Getting Mond more involved in the run game, where 220-pound Isaiah Spiller and 218-pound Jacob Kibodi have taken over at tailback for injured speedster Jashaun Corbin, looks like a logical move for the Aggies. Mond, one of two returning FBS quarterbacks with 3,000-plus passing yards and 400-plus rushing yards in 2018, has 77 rushing yards on 23 carries, an average of 3.3 yards per carry.

"I might have to be involved in the run game a little bit more," Mond said Monday. "Just being able to be a little bit more versatile. But hopefully we can find a way to get some rushing yards this week."

Arkansas coaches expect more Mond on the move.

"I do think you'll see Kellen run the football this week," Morris said. "I fully expect that. I think when you look at this year and see some of the breakdowns we've had in a few of those contain areas that have allowed the quarterback to run the football.

"I think there were some things last week where the quarterback could have run the football on some occasions and he didn't. I think we're definitely going to have to be on high alert for that."

Texas A&M Coach Jimbo Fisher didn't sound as certain about leaning on Mond runs.

"He possibly could or he could possibly not," Fisher said. "There are some things we can get to that we believe can help us."

Arkansas' youth in the secondary and at defensive end make attacking the edges very tempting.

However, the Razorbacks need only look back to last year's game, a 24-17 victory for the Aggies, to see a solid defensive game plan. Texas A&M managed 377 total yards, 201 passing and 176 rushing in that game.

Mond completed 17 of 26 passes but also threw 2 interceptions to linebacker Dre Greenlaw and was sacked 3 times. While tailback Trayveon Williams carved up the Hogs for 152 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns, Mond managed just 14 rushing yards on 11 carries.

"We had some opportunities on some things and they defeated some blocks," Fisher said. "We just looked at a couple of plays from that game where we had opportunities to make some plays. One of them was a run ... that could have been a big touchdown run."

Mond's weapons at receiver are tall and fast, led by 6-2 Jhamon Ausbon, who has 25 catches for 364 yards and 2 touchdowns and averages 91 yards per game to rank 28th in the country.

The 6-5 Kendrick Rogers (17-200), 6-2 Quartney Davis (16-226, 2 TDs) and 6-2 Camron Buckley (7-102) give the Razorbacks plenty of height to contend with.

"They have some great receivers," Arkansas cornerback Jarques McClellion said. "Kendrick is a tall receiver. He reminds me of Kelvin Benjamin at FSU. Quartney Davis, No. 1, he's electrifying. Jhamon, No. 2, he's a big-body receiver as well and he can move. I give their receivers much respect."

The Razorbacks should benefit from the return of starting cornerback Montaric Brown, who sat out last week with a leg injury.

The Aggies have put up nice yardage but struggled somewhat in the red zone. They are 56th with 86.4% scoring in the red zone, but have seven field goals and 12 touchdowns on drives that have penetrated inside the 20. The seven field goals from the red zone are tied for third nationally behind the eight kicked by Arizona State and TCU.

"Whether it's scheme or us making plays in the red zone, something's got to get fixed," Mond said.

"We're just not executing on certain plays in the red zone," Ausbon added. "You never know which play is going to cost you a drive, whether it's a penalty or a bad route or missed read."

Sports on 09/27/2019