Clothes store to open in LR; another changes ownership

Significant change is coming to the retail clothing business in Little Rock.

J. McLaughlin, a national retailer with 140 stores, is opening a new location at 5919 Kavanaugh Blvd. in the Heights. The store is to open today.

Just to the west down Cantrell Road, Baumans men's store in Pavilion in the Park has changed owners and has become a member of the Walker Brothers family of stores. Walker Brothers operates men's clothing stores in Fayetteville and Rogers.

J.McLaughlin specializes in what it calls American sportswear for men and women. The 2,200-square-foot store will have five employees. Little Rock was selected for a new location after some lobbying by company employees from the city, according to founder and creative director Kevin McLaughlin.

"We have had a plan to expand throughout the Southeast and Little Rock has been on the radar," he said. "It's one of the spots that aligns nicely with our brand."

McLaughlin said the company's proprietary brand will set it apart in an area that already has multiple clothing stores that cater to men and women. "We are definitely a main street retailer and we try to weave ourselves into the community," he said. "We have a pretty specific look and there's a wide audience that loves it."

Chief Executive Officer Mary Ellen Coyne noted that proceeds from all sales on Tuesday, the formal opening celebration, will be donated to the Arkansas Arts Center. "We have a philosophy of being loyal and local and giving something back to the community," she said, noting that employees and clients in Little Rock recommended the Arts Center for the donations.

Walker Brothers is entering the Little Rock market for the first time with the purchase of Baumans, which Walker Brothers President John Cole described as a "unique partnership" that will benefit customers. The store will retain the Baumans name and its employees. "Baumans and Walker Brothers are now working together for the benefit of everyone," he said.

"The only change you'll see are some additional products that Baumans hasn't had access to before," Cole said. "I don't think anyone would notice a change if they walked in today."

Business on 09/27/2019