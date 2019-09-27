Ease up on Iran, its president urges U.S.

NEW YORK -- Iranian President Hassan Rouhani urged the United States on Thursday to "cease this policy of maximum pressure," saying it was driving the possibility of negotiations even further away.

On the same day, the U.S. announced that it is sending one Patriot missile battery and four ground-based radar systems to Saudi Arabia, in what officials describe as the first steps to help the kingdom protect itself against Iranian attacks.

Two more Patriot batteries and a THAAD missile defense system will be prepared to go later if needed, and the deployment will involve about 200 troops.

In addition to criticizing U.S. pressure, Rouhani stuck to his insistence that U.S. sanctions must be lifted before he would talk with President Donald Trump, although he did not totally rule out such a meeting if they remain in place.

He spoke about discussions with French President Emmanuel Macron, Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan on trying to promote talks, and he made clear that contacts are continuing.

"I don't want to say such plans will never be realized, but thus far during this visit, we have not reached a point of confirmation," Rouhani said.

But he said the Americans are still pursuing their previous policies, "in other words more pressure aimed at reaching discussions, which is the same thing that is taking them farther and farther away from discussions and negotiations."

"So this is the mistake they have made -- and keep making, unfortunately," the Iranian president said.

"Cease this policy of maximum pressure and pursue a policy of dialogue and logic and reason," he stressed.

"Give us the needed trust," he said, so that Iran's government can engage in negotiations.

Rouhani made clear that Iran could reach a new agreement with the United States that goes beyond the 2015 nuclear deal -- but only after the U.S. implements all provisions of the accord. Trump pulled the U.S. out of the deal last year and re-imposed sanctions, but Britain, France, Germany, China and Russia remain in the accord.

"At the same time, we can talk and conduct talks about actions above and beyond," Rouhani said.

But Rouhani added that it was "to everyone's benefit to not ask us" to put Iran's ballistic missiles on the table. Tehran's missile program was not part of the nuclear deal agreement that was completed under the Obama administration.

He said the Americans and the Europeans have been selling missiles and other weapons to Middle Eastern countries, including regional rival Saudi Arabia.

"Perhaps even in the same fashion, the same way that they are selling weapons to our neighbors, they should make those available for sale to us as well," Rouhani said.

Rouhani also again denied that Iran had anything to do with drone and missile strikes against key oil facilities in Saudi Arabia on Sept. 14 that rattled the global oil markets.

U.S. military commanders and defense leaders have been working since last week to iron out what military aid to send to the region in response to what U.S. officials have called an Iranian attack on the Saudi oil infrastructure.

The four Sentinel radar systems and the Patriot battery are designed to provide better surveillance coverage across northern Saudi Arabia. Most of the kingdom's Patriot batteries and other defenses are focused on the south to protect the country from attacks by Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen. The Houthis launch almost daily attacks into Saudi Arabia and at times into the United Arab Emirates.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper said last week that additional security measures will be the first step, but he did not rule out additional moves down the road.

Information for this article was contributed by Edith M. Lederer, Aya Batrawy and Lolita C. Baldor of The Associated Press.

