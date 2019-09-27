Fayetteville suits country boy, defensive end just right

Linedale, Texas-Junior defensive end Jaymond Jackson is a country boy at heart

Because of that, he’s very fond of Arkansas after visiting Fayetteville for a spring practice.

“I like how it’s more country out there,” said Jackson, whose family owns 11 horses. “I ride horses and fish and all that. I like how when you go there you feel like at home even though it’s not home.”

Jackson, 6-4, 218 pounds of Lindale, Texas, has offers from Arkansas, Southern Miss, SMU and Louisiana- Monroe, and is drawing interest from Texas, Oklahoma State, Oklahoma and Kansas.

The hospitality at Arkansas stood out to Jackson.

“They literally walk up to you and greet you and see how you’re doing,” Jackson said. “I really do like the atmosphere.”

Jackson recorded 52 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and 9 sacks on defense, and caught 11 passes for 160 yards and 5 touchdowns as a sophomore.

Lindale coach Chris Cochran said Jackson has a high ceiling.

“He has no idea how good he can be,” Cochran said. “He has a chance to play at a very high level. He's a very, very good athlete. Once he gets his pad level and getting his long arms and big hands on people he’s going to be tough to block.”

Jackson has a 3.92 grade point average is considering becoming a veterinarian. He is looking to get back to Fayetteville.

“I’m trying to go pretty soon,” Jackson said.

Jackson is impressed with how Arkansas coach Chad Morris reaches out to him.

“He texts me before every game and tells me good luck before every game,” Jackson said. "It means lot to me because it’s like they really want me to come to the school. It seems like he’s trying to create a bond with me.”