Hard-hitting safety high on Hogs, could join teammate on the Hill

MARSHALL, Texas — Arkansas has one commitment from Marshall High School and the Razorbacks hope to secure another in the future.

Junior safety Lyrik Rawls, 6-1, 176 pounds, has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Missouri, Texas Tech, SMU, Tulsa and is drawing interest from others. His teammate and Razorbacks receiver pledge Savion Williams is hoping he joins him in Fayetteville.

“He wants to me come. I’m thinking about it,” Rawls said. “They’re at the top.”

His positive vibe comes after visiting Arkansas for the San Jose State game on Saturday.

“It was a great environment,” Rawls said. “Good people there, nice staff. They treat you well. I liked seeing all the red.”

While the 31-24 loss was surprising to fans and recruits in attendance, Rawls saw opportunity.

“I feel like they struggled with their DBs. I feel like I could fill in where they need help,” Rawls said.

Rawls was named the District 7-3A-I Defensive Newcomer of the Year as a sophomore after recording 94 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 5 pass breakups, 2 forced fumbles, a recovered fumble and 2 interceptions - one returned for a score at Jefferson.

Marshall coach Jake Griedi said Rawls has the football IQ, talent and work ethic to be successful.

“You talk about potential of kids, but the kids are the ones that have to go reach it,” Griedi said. “Lyrik is one of the hardest workers we've got, so there’s no doubt he’s going to reach expectations.”

Rawls also plays receiver on offense while being a headhunter on defense.

“Our system of offense is similar to what coach (Chad) Morris and the guys at Arkansas do. We all kind of fall from the same tree,” Rawls said. “It’s not necessarily a simple offense to learn.”

He likes communicating with associate head coach and running backs coach Jeff Traylor.

“Pretty great dude,” said Rawls, who has a 77-inch wing span. “He talks to you and (sees) how you are at home.”