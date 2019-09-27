Horace hopes to be Arkansas' third Mackey Award winner

Arkansas has had two players win the Mackey Award as the nation’s best tight end, and Razorback commitment Allen Horace hopes to become the third.

Because of his size and speed, Horace projects well at the college level and is looking to follow the footsteps of one of the Razorbacks’ Mackey winners.

‘Hunter Henry is in the NFL, that’s where I would like to be,” Horace said of Henry, who won the Mackey Award in 2015.

Horace, 6-5, 242 pounds of Crockett, Texas, committed to Arkansas over scholarship offers from Nebraska, Baylor, Oklahoma State and Texas Tech in the spring.

Arkansas running backs coach Jeff Traylor and others on staff have East Texas ties.

“The coaches Arkansas has put out tight ends, I’m a tight end,” he said. “The coaches are from East Texas, I’m from East Texas. It’s a match.”

Horace was in Fayetteville for the San Jose State game on Saturday. While disappointed by the outcome, he liked how the fans stayed active.

“I liked how the fans still stayed in the game,” he said. “They were still cheering for them after the game.”

Crockett coach Jimmy Thompson, who is originally from Warren, said Horace has great parents.

“He’s a good-hearted kid, fun to be around,” Thompson said. “He’s one of those kids you get into this business to get around.”

Horace is a naturally gifted athlete.

“He’s a heck of basketball player,” Horace said. “I think he was MVP of the district in basketball. I believe two years ago he came out and threw the discus and went and won the first meet he went to.”

He recorded 29 catches for 468 yards and 9 touchdowns as a junior, and has 7 catches for 176 yards and a touchdown in four games this season. Horace is one of four East Texas prospects committed to Arkansas.

”We have a lot of dogs,” Horace said. “We have the name 'Beast Texas' for the players we put out.”

Horace has a recruiting pitch for other East Texas athletes.

“It’s a nice spot, the coaches are going to be real with you,” he said. “Fayetteville is a nice place.”