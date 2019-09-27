Ideas vary when foes converge

Harding football Coach Paul Simmons chuckled when told of Henderson State Coach Scott Maxfield's comments about Saturday's pivotal Great American Conference matchup between the two schools in Searcy.

"He's hilarious," Simmons said of Maxfield, master quipper and winner of 102 games in 15 seasons at Henderson.

Maxfield, presumably, had his tongue in cheek when responding to questions about how Henderson's top-ranked GAC offense planned to attack Harding, which possesses the nation's No. 1 scoring defense (5.3 ppg).

Specifically, Maxfield was asked about dealing with a Harding defense that returned three interceptions for touchdowns the past two weeks in shutouts against Arkansas-Monticello and Southern Arkansas.

"If you look at it on paper, we're probably not going to complete a pass," Maxfield said. "Just don't throw it. We're going to turn into them. We're going to throw it one time."

Then Maxfield turned serious.

"Going eight quarters without giving up a point, that's really impressive," he said. "I don't see a weakness. They've got playmakers. Their defensive guys are their leading receivers."

It's true that Harding's defensive backs have intercepted five passes while the Bisons' receivers have caught two -- but the Reddies are bringing experience and offensive firepower the likes of which the Bisons did not see the past two weeks.

Henderson senior quarterback Richard Stammetti leads the GAC and ranks fifth in the nation with 1,000 yards and 8 touchdowns in 3 games. He has thrown two interceptions.

Central Oklahoma transfer L'liiot Curry (25-331 receiving) leads the GAC and is second in the Division II with 5 touchdown catches.

Stammetti, who made his first Henderson State start in last season's 41-17 season-opening loss to Harding, is a key component.

"There's no comparison," Simmons said, talking about Stammetti has improved. "He was what he was last year, a talented guy playing in his first game."

Throw in the addition of Curry, the presence of Chase Lodre (16-269 receiving) and four returning offensive linemen, and Simmons said facing the Reddies offense is a "dangerous assignment."

Maxfield said he's hopeful Stammetti has grown from the experience of getting sacked four times and losing two fumbles in last year's game.

"I hope he's better," Maxfield said Stammetti, who passed for 234 yards and 2 touchdowns last season. "He should be."

Maxfield said the Reddies must protect the ball, run their offense, which is averaging 32 points and 491.7 yards per game, just like Harding will run its offense, which strives to eat up the clock and averages 287 yards per game on the ground.

"You got to get some stops," Maxfield said, "because they're going to limit your possessions."

An interesting matchup for sure.

"It is a complete clash of styles," Simmons said. " There's more than one way to win. They have a way they prefer, and we have our way. It's all about who can execute."

Talking Tigers

Ouachita Baptist defeated Northwestern Oklahoma State 31-11 on Saturday in Arkadelphia, but the victory was not free of stress for the Tigers.

Coach Todd Knight's team overcame three lost fumbles, including two in the third quarter that allowed the Rangers to cut a 21-0 halftime lead to 21-11.

Ball security has been a strength for OBU, which turned the ball over 7 times in 13 games last season.

"We just went nuts with the football," Knight said of the Tigers, winners of 18 consecutive GAC games. "Did some good things. We definitely know where our issues are."

OBU (3-0) was without starting tailback Shun'cee Thomas, who is expected to play Saturday afternoon when the Tigers travel to Weatherford, Okla., to play Southwestern Oklahoma State (2-1).

Thomas' replacements -- T.J. Cole (12-95 rushing) and Darius Hopkins (10-57) -- were productive but each lost a fumble, as did starting quarterback Brayden Brazeal, who got hit hard and fumbled on a pass attempt in the third quarter.

"Some of those turnovers, they knocked them out," Knight said. "Some of it was self-inflicted."

OBU looked like it was on its way to a rout, leading by 21 heading into the third quarter, but Hopkins' fumble, on OBU's first possession, set up a 6-play 56-yard touchdown drive, followed by a two-point conversion.

Then Brazeal was sacked, fumbled and the Rangers recovered at the OBU 32.

OBU's defense tightened after NWOSU had first and goal at the 2, forcing a field goal to keep it a two-score game.

"It's a great wakeup call," Knight said of the uneasy third quarter. "That's football. We're not going to stone everybody. We're not going to outscore everybody."

Steady Shipp

Arkansas Tech (0-3) has yet to win for first-year Coach Kyle Shipp, but the Wonder Boys have been competitive.

ATU lost its season-opener 26-23 to Arkansas-Monticello in overtime, fell to Ouachita Baptist 42-13 in Week 2, then lost 27-21 to Henderson State last Saturday in Arkadelphia.

"We got to learn how to win," Shipp said. "All they know is 3-8. ... They're as sick of this losing crap, like I am. They're motivated to get that first win."

The Wonder Boys host Southern Arkansas (2-1) which is coming off a 31-0 home loss to Harding.

"They're a good team," Shipp said of the Muleriders, "but so are we, if we do the little things."

Stat sheet

Ouachita Baptist (3-0) remains No. 6 in the American Football Coaches Association Top 25 and No. 4 in the d2football.com poll. Harding (2-1) is No. 22 in the AFCA poll and No. 20 in the d2football.com Top 25. Henderson State was the third team out from the AFCA Top 25 among those receiving votes. ... Arkansas Tech sophomore Jesus Zizumbo (7 of 8 on field-goal attempts) continues his turnaround after hitting 5 of 17 last season. ... Ouachita Baptist quarterback Brayden Bazeal completed 21 of 23 passes against Northwestern Oklahoma State and leads the nation (48-59 passing) with a completion percentage of 84.5. ... Senior receiver/return specialist Allie Freeman (29-267 receiving, 2 TDs) leads the GAC in receptions and is second in all-purpose yardage (156.7 ypg). ... East Central Oklahoma's Ontario Douglas (57-391 rushing, 4 TDs) leads the GAC in rushing with 140 more yards than Henderson's Logan Moragne (35-251). ... Henderson's Richard Stammetti leads the conference with 333.3 passing yards per game; he is followed by quarterbacks from 3 of the Oklahoma schools -- Oklahoma Baptist's Preston Haire (264.7 ypg); Southwestern Oklahoma State's Tyler Marr (214.3) and Southeastern Oklahoma State's Rollin Kinsaul (208.7). ... The GAC enters interstate play next Saturday, with Arkansas schools playing Oklahoma schools for three consecutive weeks.

