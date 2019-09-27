• Emily Williams, a spokesman for Denver International Airport, said a United Airlines flight from Washington, D.C., to San Francisco made a stop in Denver so firefighters could open a stuck door on an airline toilet and free a passenger trapped inside.

• Eric Goodman was handed a citation by police in Louisville, Ky., setting a court date on a misdemeanor harassment charge after he was identified as the man who kissed WAVE-TV reporter Sara Rivest on the cheek during a live broadcast.

• Conner Smith, an air-conditioning technician in Gulfport, Miss., found a ball python inside an outdoor unit and thought it was the homeowner's pet but was told by homeowner Steve Ramos that the snake wasn't his and that the discovery explained why his dogs kept barking at a nearby tree.

• Amit Saraswat, a gas station clerk in Salem, N.J., was charged with aggravated assault and other counts after being accused of pointing a plastic-pellet air gun at a suspected shoplifter and forcing him to strip naked, police said.

• Joseph Puglia, a police officer in Pinellas Park, Fla., who darted onto a Tampa interstate to rescue a dog that had just been hit by a car, said his heart sank before he saw the dog breathing, adding that his family will adopt the dog, now named Lucky, if no one claims it.

• Johnny Williams, a police sergeant in Birmingham, Ala., said a worker grabbed a blanket to cover a naked man sitting on the tarmac at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport who told police he'd been robbed just before he walked onto the airport property.

• Tiffany Woodington, 49, and her husband, Steven, 55, who operated an animal rescue operation, face multiple charges after authorities found about 150 dead dogs on properties in Missouri and Texas, and confiscated hundreds more living in "unimaginable" conditions.

• Quincy Thorpe of Brooklyn, N.Y., a Delta Airlines baggage handler, was arrested on allegations that he stole a bag containing more than $250,000 in U.S. and foreign currency that an armored car had delivered to John F. Kennedy International Airport, prosecutors said.

• Michelle Beecher lost her bid to fill a vacant City Council seat in Ely, Nev., when two male councilors voted against her and for her opponent, Ed Spear, after openly questioning whether a woman could do the job while raising a family.

