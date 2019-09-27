Judge denies bail to ex-VA doctor held in 3 deaths

FAYETTEVILLE -- A federal magistrate on Wednesday denied bail for a former veterans hospital pathologist charged with involuntary manslaughter in three patient deaths.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Erin L. Wiedemann cited defendant Robert Morris Levy's determination and skill at hiding his substance abuse before his indictment as part of the reason to hold him in jail.

"The mere act of you driving to and from work was putting the public at risk," she told Levy, 53, during the two-hour hearing in the federal courthouse. Levy put his patients, himself and others in danger, Wiedemann said, and she will not risk allowing that again.

Levy, of Fayetteville, was indicted Aug. 16 by a federal grand jury in the patient deaths. The indictment alleges he missed the diagnosis with fatal results in three cases while working impaired. The indictment also charges him with 12 counts each of wire fraud and mail fraud and four counts of giving false statements.

He remains held without bail in the Washington County jail after his Aug. 19 arrest on the federal indictment. Defense attorneys told the magistrate they may renew their request for release under bond if they can find a "third party custodian" willing to live with Levy at his Fayetteville home and take legal responsibility for the doctor complying with court orders.

Wiedemann said she would consider such a request when and if such a person is found.

Neither Levy's attorneys nor U.S. Attorney Duane "Dak" Kees had any comment after the hearing. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kyra Jenner represented the government at the hearing.

The discovery in 2018 that Levy worked while impaired sparked a yearlong review of his cases since he started work at the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks in 2005.

Pathologists from other hospitals found 30 missed diagnoses posing serious health risks to patients, according to results released May 31 by the health care system. Overall, pathologists found 3,029 errors out of 33,902 cases, but most patients did not suffer long-term ill effects, according to the review.

Levy's job paid $225,000 a year, according to his indictment.

Administrators at the system first confirmed Levy's alcohol abuse after he was reported intoxicated while assisting in an ultrasound-guided taking of a sample from a patient's liver on March 22, 2016, according to hearing testimony.

A blood test at the time showed Levy's blood alcohol level at more than 0.39. Levy's role at the health care system was to examine test results of tissue samples to determine illnesses, if any.

"For a normal human being, a 0.396 would be comatose level," special agent Kris Raper of the Office of Inspector General for the Department of Veterans Affairs testified Wednesday.

Levy is a hardened alcoholic of 30 years, Raper said, based on the statements of witnesses he interviewed, including Levy.

The medical center put Levy on leave and through substance abuse treatment after the 2016 test. The center later put him back to work, but required him to provide random blood and urine samples for testing.

Levy then bought a potent, dangerous drug to get intoxicated by a method that wouldn't show up in blood or urine tests, the indictment says. The fraud counts stem from the purchases of the drug with the intent to keep his job while evading the testing. Investigators found Levy bought the drug 12 times online starting June 30, 2017.

The drug Levy used is called "2m-2b," the indictment says. The chemical is so hard to detect the Arkansas Crime Laboratory in Little Rock had to order a new test kit to confirm the drug in a sample of Levy's blood, Raper testified. The agent said Levy's case was the first time the Crime Laboratory had tested for the drug.

The lack of a reliable regular test method for 2m-2b was a factor in deciding against allowing bond, the judge said.

John Everett, a defense attorney, argued probation officers could tell if Levy was intoxicated if visits were required daily and at random times.

Wiedemann rejected the idea, saying Levy was clever at hiding his abuse before.

"To say 'Well, my probation officer will know' is a leap I cannot take," she said.

Everett also objected to the judge considering Levy might harm himself as part of her decision to deny bond.

"If he wants to off himself, that's his problem, not yours," Everett told the judge.

"It does if he offs himself in a car on a busy street," Wiedemann replied.

Neither Levy nor any other witnesses took the stand for the defense. A proposed third-party custodian who had been expected to testify wasn't available after all, defense attorneys told Wiedemann. Levy is married, but that didn't help his request for bail because his wife's family lives in the Philippines, giving him an out-of-the-country destination to flee to, the magistrate said.

Everett argued Levy's decision to cash in his retirement accounts to pay for his house in Fayetteville showed his client's determination to stay.

