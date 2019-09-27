Kansas transfer Issac McBride visits Hogs

Issac McBride, a four-year starter at Baptist Prep who was named the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette boys player of the year, had 17 points for the Arkansas All-Stars in a 93-91 loss to the Tennessee All-Stars in the Mike Conley Rising Stars Game at P.A.R.K. in Little Rock.

Former Baptist Prep guard Issac McBride, who announced one week ago he would transfer from Kansas, visited Arkansas on Friday afternoon.

His announcement came on the same day the Kansas City Star reported the NCAA was preparing to issue a notice of allegations detailing multiple major violations in the Kansas basketball program.

McBride signed with Kansas over offers from Arkansas, Auburn, TCU, Tennessee, Oklahoma State, SMU and others in November during the early signing period.

He skyrocketed on the national scene when he had an outstanding showing at the Fab 48 in Las Vegas on July 26-29 of last year while playing for the Joe Johnson Arkansas Hawks.

He had scholarship offers from Arkansas-Little Rock, Abilene Christian, Arkansas State and other mid-major programs, but saw offers come from Kansas, Auburn, TCU, Tennessee, Oklahoma State and SMU because of his tournament play. Former Arkansas coach Mike Anderson extended an offer on Aug. 27.

McBride was named the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette boys player of the year after averaging 28.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists during his senior season. He was also the 2019 Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year.

He averaged 24.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.6 steals as a junior while shooting 51 percent from the field and 45 percent from beyond the 3-point line in leading the Eagles to their third consecutive state championship.