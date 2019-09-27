Little Rock man dies after vehicle runs off U.S. 67/167, hits trees

Fatal wrecks in Arkansas
A Little Rock man died Thursday after his vehicle left U.S. 67/167 in North Little Rock and hit several trees, state police said.
Jason Cain, 38, was driving a 2013 Infiniti south around 3:10 p.m. on the highway near Arkansas 440, according to a preliminary crash summary. State police said the Infiniti veered off the road to the right and struck several trees.
Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash, state police said.
At least 366 people have died in crashes on state roads so far this year, according to preliminary numbers.
