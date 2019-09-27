LR woman charged in machete attack

A Little Rock woman attacked her boyfriend's wife with a machete Wednesday evening, an arrest report said.

Little Rock police officers arrested Tonya Stigall, 45, on a charge of aggravated assault Wednesday after receiving a report about a disturbance and finding Stigall's boyfriend with a machete injury on his hand, the report said.

Stigall's boyfriend told police that Stigall was attempting to strike his wife, and he reached up to block the blow, the report said. Officers confiscated the machete.

Stigall was not listed in the Pulaski County jail roster Thursday evening. Court records show that she was released after posting a $2,500 bond.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock]

Police arrest man tossing I-30 trash

When officers tried to arrest a Nashville man who was throwing trash off an interstate bridge Thursday morning, he lay down on the ground and began kicking his legs, an arrest report said.

Little Rock police responded to a report of a man refusing to leave the Holiday Inn near 600 E. Fourth St. early Thursday morning and found Charlie Drew, 48, throwing things from the I-30 bridge, an arrest report said.

When officers approached him, Drew lay down on the ground and began flailing his legs toward the policemen, the report said. Officers said Drew was "under the influence of mouthwash he carried with him."

Drew was arrested on charges of public intoxication, refusal to submit, disorderly conduct, littering and terroristic threatening, the report said. He was being held without bail in the Pulaski County jail Thursday evening.

Metro on 09/27/2019