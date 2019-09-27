Man shot, killed in street in south LR

A man was shot multiple times and died in the middle of a quiet dead-end street in south Little Rock on Thursday evening, a police spokesman said.

Little Rock police responded at 6:17 p.m. Thursday to a report of the shooting. Officers found a man lying in the middle of Palo Alto Drive, Lt. Michael Ford said. The victim had not yet been identified late Thursday, but police believe he was an adult.

He had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene, Ford said.

Early witness reports said three men were arguing in the street and one of them began shooting, Ford said. The men were gone by the time police arrived. One witness told police that one of the suspects ran into a nearby house, but Ford said the houses were searched, and no one was found inside.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nj6ORnX00J8]

"It's a quiet area. We don't get a lot of calls here," Ford said. "The people who live here stay here, so this is concerning for us."

The slaying Thursday is the 39th homicide in Little Rock this year. Three of those killings have been ruled as justified by the Pulaski County prosecuting attorney's office. At this time last year, there had been 29 homicides.

The dead-end street was filled Thursday evening with neighbors and people asking what had happened. Little Rock firefighters, who respond to such emergency calls, had to coordinate with people in the street as they backed the firetruck out of the area along the narrow road.

One man walked up to the police tape and asked an officer who had been shot.

[INTERACTIVE MAP: Search all killings in Little Rock, North Little Rock this year at arkansasonline.com/2019homicides]

"I'm sorry, sir, I can't give you the name," the officer said. "I'll ask a detective to come by and talk to you."

A throng of people stood in front of a garage next to the police tape watching detectives and officers walk around the man's body. One woman sat and cried in a lawn chair that someone had carried out for her.

Ford said the Police Department's victims' services unit would be in contact with the family Thursday night or today to offer counseling.

Officers carried large screens from the back of a crime scene unit truck to the road, where they attempted to block the body from view.

As the unit's truck backed out of the drive, however, the figure on the ground became momentarily visible. One of the onlookers stepped forward, squinting, before looking away.

"Everybody knows everyone here," said Chris Fields, who lives down the street. Fields arrived home from work, saw the flashing blue lights and walked over to investigate.

"We've been out here for a long time, and I've never seen any kind of disturbance. Nothing like this."

One of the women huddled outside the garage kept a cellphone close to her ear. She called several different people as the woman in the chair continued to cry.

"Hey," she said each time she dialed a new number. "I've got some bad news."

Metro on 09/27/2019