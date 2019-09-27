Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest App In the news Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Digital FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles/Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Northwest Arkansas firefighter arrested in online sex investigation

by Tom Sissom / Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 5:04 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Scott Royal

FAYETTEVILLE -- Scott Royal, a city firefighter, was arrested in connection with a federal investigation into online sex predators.

Royal, 37, of Springdale, is being held without bond in the Washington County jail for the U.S. Marshals Service in connection with attempted online enticement of a minor.

Federal Homeland Security Investigations agents set up an operation beginning Sept. 18 to target online predators during the Bikes, Blues & BBQ rally, according to a complaint filed in U.S. District Court.

As part of the operation, undercover law enforcement agents posted ads on websites and apps. Royal responded to a Craigslist ad and began corresponding with an agent posing as a 14-year-old girl, according to the complaint.

Royal and the agent exchanged emails negotiating the terms of a sexual act which would constitute a violation of the law, according to the complaint.

A meeting was arranged for Monday and Royal arrived at the prearranged location. According to the complaint, Royal admitted during an interview he used the fictitious name of "Jim Bass" to communicate with the person he believed to be an underage girl.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT