GOLF

Ex-Hog shares lead

Adam Scott and Andrew Landry (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot 7-under 65 on Thursday to share the first-round lead at the Safeway Open at Napa, Calif. Playing in the morning pairings at Silverado Country Club, Scott had six birdies and an eagle to make up for an early bogey. Landry teed off 4 1/2 hours later and played bogey-free with seven birdies. Francesco Molinari and Matthew NeSmith were a stroke back. Cameron Champ, Adam Long and Chris Baker shot 67. Former NFL quarterback and current CBS analyst Tony Romo opened with a 70. Defending tournament champion Kevin Tway, Justin Thomas and FedEx Cup points leader Sebastian Munoz were in the group at 71. Phil Mickelson shot 75, making a quadruple-bogey 9 on the par-5 fifth. Jim Furyk also had a 75. Sebastian Cappelen (Razorbacks) and Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) each shot a 1-over 73. John Daly (Dardanelle, Razorbacks) had a 4-over 76.

Hur out front at Indy

Mi Jung Hur shot a 9-under 63 on Thursday to take the first-round lead in the Indy Women in Tech Championship at Indianapolis. Hur had a bogey-free round at Brickyard Crossing, the layout that features four holes inside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval. The South Korean player won the Ladies Scottish Open last month for her third LPGA Tour victory. England's Bronte Law, coming off Europe's victory over the United States in the Solheim Cup, was two strokes back with Denmark's Nanna Koerstz Madsen and Japan's Sakura Yokomine. Marina Alex topped the nine U.S. Solheim Cup players in the field with a 66. She eagled the par-5 14th. Amy Olson and Pornanong Phatlum also shot 66. Maria Fassi (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 1-under 71 and is tied for 49th. Gaby Lopez (Razorbacks) had a 1-over 73.

Walters leads by 1

South African golfer Justin Walters shot a 9-under 63 for his lowest score on the European Tour in six years, giving him a one-stroke lead after the first round of the pro-am Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St. Andrews, Scotland, on Thursday. Every player in the field plays 18 holes at St. Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns, before returning to the Old Course for the fourth and final round Sunday. Three players -- Victor Perez of France, Jordan Smith of England, and Ryan Fox of New Zealand -- shot 64 at St. Andrews, with Adrian Otaegui shooting the same score at Kingsbarns. The best score at Carnoustie, traditionally the toughest of the three courses, was a 65 by Matthew Southgate, who was in a six-way tie for sixth place overall. Justin Rose, who was playing alongside singer Justin Timberlake, was in a large group at 4 under after a 68 at Kingsbarns. Second-ranked Rory McIlroy also played there and shot 70.

TENNIS

Murray hits roadblock

Andy Murray's singles comeback hit another roadblock as he lost 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 to Alex de Minaur of Australia in the second round of the Zhuhai Championships on Thursday in Zhuhai, China. Murray won his first tour-level match since having hip surgery in January when he beat Tennys Sandgren on Tuesday but couldn't follow that up despite winning the first set, as he only converted two of his nine break points. Top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas also exited the tournament as he was forced to retire before the third set against Adrian Mannarino of France. Tsitsipas had called for a trainer twice during the match. Andreas Seppi of Italy advanced after saving five match points in the deciding tiebreaker before beating local favorite Zhang Zhizhen 7-6 (4), 4-6, 7-6 (8). Also, Croatia's Borna Coric beat Wu Di of China 6-3, 6-3.

Barty advances in China

Top-ranked Ashleigh Barty reached the semifinals of the Wuhan Open for the third consecutive year by beating Petra Martic of Croatia 7-6 (6), 3-6, 6-3 on Thursday. Barty won 15 consecutive points to take a 4-1 lead in the first set. But Barty made 13 unforced errors in the second set as Martic leveled the match. Martic also broke in the opening game of the decider, but Barty broke straight back and then took a decisive 5-3 lead before serving out the match. In a rematch of the 2018 semifinals, Barty will play defending champion Aryna Sabalenka, who defeated Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina 6-3, 1-6, 6-1. On the other side of the bracket, two-time Wuhan Open champion Petra Kvitova beat Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska 6-2, 6-4 to reach the semis. Kvitova will next face unseeded American Alison Riske, who upset No. 3-seeded Elina Svitolina 6-1, 6-3.

Probation set for Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios, the temperamental and talented Australian tennis player, is set to be put on probation for six months by the ATP Tour. The men's tour announced on Thursday that Kyrgios, 24, had been found to have committed a major offense under the tour's code of conduct. The tour cited a "pattern of behavior" in the past 12 months of verbally abusing officials. But he will not have to immediately serve a suspension. Kyrgios, who is ranked 27th, was fined $25,000 and given a suspension of 16 ATP tournament weeks, but the fine and suspension were deferred. They will be dropped if Kyrgios complies with these terms during the six-month probationary period: No further code violations for verbal or physical abuse, unsportsmanlike conduct or visible obscenities directed at officials; continued support from a mental coach while competing in ATP tournaments; and additional support in the offseason from a professional specializing in behavioral management. If formally accepted, his probationary period will begin Monday and expire March 30.

BASKETBALL

Georgia Tech gets postseason ban, probation

The NCAA announced Thursday that it has banned the Georgia Tech men’s basketball team from the 2019-20 postseason over violations committed by one of Coach Josh Pastner’s former assistants and a former friend whom the NCAA considered a booster of the program.

The program also received four years of probation, had the number of scholarships it can offer reduced by one for each year of the probation and was fined $5,000 plus 2% of the program’s budget. The postseason ban includes the ACC tournament. It is not yet known whether Georgia Tech will appeal the ruling.

According to the NCAA, the assistant coach arranged for a highly touted recruit to interact with a former Yellow Jackets player who at the time was playing for the Atlanta Hawks. The NBA player invited the recruit and a Georgia Tech team member to his home and got them into a strip club without paying a cover, giving them $300 each to spend there.

All the individuals were unnamed in the NCAA’s statement Thursday, but news reports have

identified the former assistant coach as Darryl LaBarrie, the recruit as Wendell Carter (who played one season at Duke before leaving for the NBA), his Georgia Tech team host as Justin Moore (who transferred after the 2017-18 season) and the NBA star as Jarrett Jack, whom the school has banned from associating with the program for three years, the Washington Post reported.

The NCAA also found that Pastner’s former friend — identified as Ron Bell — gave two Georgia Tech basketball players $2,424 in shoes, clothes, meals, transportation in lodging even though he had been warned by Pastner repeatedly not to give anything to members of his team. Bell also texted and called a player who was thinking about transferring from Memphis — Pastner’s former team — to Georgia Tech in violation of NCAA rules that prohibit boosters from contacting potential recruits or transfer players.

The two Georgia Tech players — guards Tadric Jackson and Josh Okogie — were suspended for three and six games by the NCAA at the start of the 2017-18 season.

Sports on 09/27/2019