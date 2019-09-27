1 teenager killed, 4 injured in north Arkansas wreck

A one-car wreck Thursday night left an Arkansas teenager dead and injured four others, Marion County deputy coroner Jim Collins said.

Derrick Adams, 17, was driving around 9:30 p.m. Thursday on Arkansas 202 about two miles into Marion County.

Collins said the car veered off the road, struck a pole and then struck a tree. Adams died, and Collins said another teen had to be airlifted to a hospital.

Collins said the other three were taken to Baxter Regional Medical Center.

The car Adams was driving, which Collins said was midsize sedan, was “heavily damaged" in the crash.

Collins said Arkansas 202 is a winding road but any factors contributing to the crash are still being investigated by authorities.