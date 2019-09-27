Playoff-bound Brewers top Reds, close in on Cards

CINCINNATI -- The carpeting in the Brewers' clubhouse was still damp from all the bubbly and beer sprayed around the place only a dozen hours earlier. No matter. With a chance for an even bigger celebration ahead, Milwaukee locked in and kept on winning.

It's going to be an interesting weekend in the NL Central.

Orlando Arcia doubled with the bases loaded, and the Brewers shook off the fizz from their playoffs-clinching celebration to close on the division lead Thursday, beating the Cincinnati Reds 5-3 for their seventh consecutive victory.

The Brewers earned at least a wild card with a 9-2 win on Wednesday night, dousing each other in the clubhouse afterward. Little more than 12 hours after the empty bottles and cans were cleared away, Milwaukee focused on an even bigger prize.

"We made it so it's a big weekend in Denver," Manager Craig Counsell said.

Milwaukee moved within one game of the idle Cardinals for first place heading into the final weekend, the same status as a year ago when the Brewers also were a game out with three to play. They caught the Cubs and then beat them at Wrigley Field in a one-game tiebreaker for the division title.

Milwaukee concludes with three games at Coors Field against the team it swept in the playoffs last year before losing to the Dodgers in the NL Championship Series. The Cardinals host the Cubs.

"We've just got to keep doing what we're doing," Counsell said. "We need some help. It's an uphill climb with three games to go, but we've given ourselves a chance. To get it to one game with three to play, you feel like you definitely put some heat on the Cardinals."

Just like last year, the Brewers have used a sizzling September in their race toward the top. Despite losing 2018 NL MVP Christian Yelich to a broken kneecap, the Brewers have won 18 of 20 and have the best September record in the majors at 20-4. Their seven-game winning streak matches their longest this season.

"Yeah, people don't believe it, but here we are," Arcia said through a translator.

Counsell's Brewers swept the Reds for the second time this season, also taking a three-game series in April at Great American Ball Park.

"I've always respected [Counsell] and the way his teams play," Reds Manager David Bell said. "They're a lot like how he was as a player. Outside of us not being in it, I'm happy for them. As a fan, it's fun to watch them."

DODGERS 1, PADRES 0 Clayton Kershaw shut down the Padres for six innings and Chris Taylor scored from first base on Max Muncy's single in the sixth to lead Los Angeles over host San Diego.

GIANTS 8, ROCKIES 3 Tyler Beede struck out seven in 31/3 hitless innings before leaving due to an injury, and San Francisco beat visiting Colorado.

NATIONALS 6, PHILLIES 3 Stephen Strasburg was dominant in his final regular-season start and host Washington held its lead in the NL wild-card chase, beating Philadelphia.

PIRATES 9, CUBS 5 Joe Musgrove pitched three-hit ball through six innings as Pittsburgh beat visiting Chicago and extended the Cubs' losing streak to nine games.

MARLINS 4, METS 2 Curtis Granderson, Tyler Heineman and Austin Dean hit late home runs and Miami rallied against Zack Wheeler to beat host New York.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

TWINS 10, TIGERS 4 Jonathan Schoop hit Minnesota's record 300th home run, Willians Astudillo also went deep and visiting Minnesota rallied past Detroit.

RANGERS 7, RED SOX 5 Mike Minor worked into the ninth inning to reach 200 strikeouts in a season for the first time, Danny Santana hit a grand slam and host Texas beat Boston.

WHITE SOX 8, INDIANS 0 Indians rookie Aaron Civale gave up home runs on consecutive pitches in the fourth inning and Cleveland fell into perilous position in the playoff race, losing to host Chicago.

