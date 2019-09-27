Prosecution rests in ex-officer's trial

Fired Dallas police officer Amber Guyger watches as the prosecution lays out their case in her murder trial, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, in Dallas. Guyger is accused of shooting and killing Botham Jean, an unarmed 26-year-old neighbor in his own apartment last year. She told police she thought his apartment was her own and that he was an intruder. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool)

DALLAS -- The prosecution rested Thursday in Amber Guyger's murder case, but not before contrasting the lifesaving efforts of first responders trying to revive Botham Jean with Guyger: texting on her phone in a spotless uniform.

"What you guys did was exceptionally heroic," lead prosecutor Jason Hermus told Dallas officer Tu Nguyen, one of the first officers at the scene of last September's shooting at the South Side Flats apartments.

Guyger, 31, was off duty but still in her Dallas police uniform Sept. 6, 2018, when she fatally shot her upstairs neighbor in his apartment near downtown. She was fired after the shooting.

Jean was a graduate of Harding University in Searcy.

Fired Dallas police officer Amber Guyger (left) and defense counsel Shelley Shook leave the courtroom Thursday during a break in Guyger's murder trial in Dallas.

Guyger's defense lawyer has said she made an "awful and tragic, but innocent" mistake, and she confused Jean's apartment for her own after parking on the wrong floor of the garage at the complex.

Jurors again watched body camera video Thursday showing officers trying to revive Jean after he was shot in his apartment while he watched football and ate a bowl of ice cream.

In the aftermath of the shooting, the footage from Nguyen's body camera shows the officer raising Jean's feet onto a pillow to move the blood back to his heart. By then Jean was going into shock because his heart had been torn apart by the bullet.

Hermus asked Nguyen what Jean's "condition of life" was at that point.

"It was faint," the officer responded.

Hermus zeroed in on the placement of Jean's sandals, a focus for much of the trial because defense attorneys say they show Jean's close proximity to Guyger when she fired. Prosecutors, on the other hand, argue that the shoes were moved while officers tended to the dying man and can't be relied on as evidence.

Nguyen testified that he moved the sandals away from Jean and toward the door closer to where Guyger was when she fired. He said he moved one shoe just a little and the other farther away because it was in between Jean's legs.

Hermus told Nguyen that asking about items moved in the apartment wasn't a criticism, saying he didn't want the officer to think he'd done anything wrong.

The defense is seeking to show that Guyger was reasonable -- although ultimately wrong -- in her belief that Jean was an intruder and her life was in danger when she shot him. They want to prove that Jean was close to Guyger when she shot.

But state District Judge Tammy Kemp has not allowed testimony suggesting that Jean's sandals show where he was when he was shot.

Testimony Thursday from Texas Ranger Michael Adcock indicated that Jean's body was 13-15 feet from the apartment door.

Adcock also testified that Guyger had no blood on her uniform after being tested with chemicals and light. Blue latex gloves in her uniform also showed no visible signs of blood and appeared to be unused, the Ranger said.

The arrest warrant affidavit for Guyger said she performed CPR on Jean, but Hermus indicated to jurors that Guyger made no attempt to save Jean's life. He also showed the jury photos of Guyger in the hallway texting on her phone while police officers performed CPR inside the apartment.

Hermus also showed jurors photos of other items that Guyger had with her that could have been used instead of her gun, including a Taser and pepper spray.

The prosecution has called attention to visual cues that would have alerted her that she was at the wrong apartment and questioned how she missed them.

Jurors got a glimpse inside Guyger's apartment Thursday, as prosecutors sought to show clear differences between her apartment and Jean's.

Hermus called on a Dallas police detective and Rangers to testify, and showed the jury photos and videos that each official took of Guyger's apartment during their investigation of the shooting.

The prosecutor had detective Stephen Cleary discuss photos he took of his path to Guyger's apartment on the third floor and noted that she didn't have a red doormat like Jean's.

Hermus noted a difference in Guyger's television size, a lack of wall art behind her couch, and a lack of a living room rug as a few examples of differences in Guyger's apartment. He also pointed out an empty space in Guyger's living room where Jean's ottoman was positioned in the apartment above.

"Do you see a large round ottoman anywhere in this photograph?" Hermus asked the detective.

"No, sir. I do not," Cleary replied.

Robert Rogers, one of Guyger's attorneys, questioned each official about the similarities of each floor during cross-examination. He asked the detective if there were any noticeable visual indicators that would make it obvious for the detective to tell which floor he was on in the apartment hallways, and Cleary said there weren't any.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, jurors heard from Texas Ranger David Armstrong, who testified that it was a common occurrence for residents of the complex to get confused about where their apartments were, especially on the third and fourth floors where Guyger and Jean lived.

As the lead investigator for the shooting after Dallas police handed the case over to the Rangers, Armstrong led a team that interviewed 297 of the apartment's 349 residents. Of those, Armstrong testified, 46 had walked to the wrong floors and put their keys in the doors, as Guyger did.

Outside the presence of the jury, Armstrong said he didn't believe that Guyger committed a crime when she shot Jean. He was the law enforcement officer who got a manslaughter arrest warrant for Guyger before she was later indicted on the murder charge she is being tried on. Kemp didn't allow him to testify before jurors about that after Hermus argued that jurors, not the Ranger, were the ultimate judges in the case.

Guyger's defense team is to begin calling witnesses this morning. Court recessed for the day Thursday around 2 p.m. CDT, after the state rested its case.

During opening statements, one of Guyger's attorneys said jurors would hear from the former officer herself during the trial. It's unclear when she is to take the stand to testify.

