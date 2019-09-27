TRAFFIC ALERT: Road work to shut down I-630 lanes, street in Little Rock this weekend

An $87.4 million project to widen a section of Interstate 630 in west Little Rock will require interstate lanes and a city street to be closed all weekend, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

The eastbound and westbound outside lanes of I-630 will be closed in the vicinity of South University Avenue from 8 p.m. today to 6 a.m. Monday, weather permitting, to allow work on the deck of the bridge over University.

One lane of traffic will remain open in each direction during the work, but the eastbound on-ramp and the westbound off-ramp will be closed. Detours will direct traffic to use Fair Park Boulevard, the department said. Traffic will be controlled using signs and barrels.

At the same time, South Rodney Parham Road underneath I-630 will be closed during the same hours, also weather permitting, to allow crews to erect structural steel and safety platforms.

Detours will direct Rodney Parham Road traffic to University Avenue to bypass the closed section, the department said. Barricades will be used to close the road, which won't affect adjoining I-630 ramps.

The work is part of a project to widen a 2.2-mile section of I-630 to eight lanes from six between South University Avenue and Interstate 430. The widening is estimated to be complete in early 2020.

Metro on 09/27/2019