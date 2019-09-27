Scalia confirmed as labor secretary

New Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia speaks during his nomination hearing on Capitol Hill, in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

The Senate on Thursday confirmed Eugene Scalia, a longtime lawyer representing corporations, as labor secretary.

Scalia, son of late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, was chosen by President Donald Trump in July, days after Trump's first labor secretary, Alexander Acosta, announced that he would resign.

Since Scalia's nomination, Democrats and labor groups have questioned whether his background is consistent with the interests of U.S. workers.

Scalia, 56, has spent much of his career at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, a prominent corporate law firm, where perhaps his best-known client was SeaWorld. He helped represent the company after a killer whale attacked and killed a trainer in 2010 and the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration determined that SeaWorld should have taken additional steps to protect its workers.

Scalia and his team argued unsuccessfully in federal appeals court that the company had sufficient training and safety measures and that it was up to its trainers to manage the remaining risks they faced on the job.

During his confirmation hearing earlier this month, Scalia argued that he has advocated for workers. He noted that during a stint as the Department of Labor's chief lawyer during the George W. Bush administration, he had advocated for poultry workers who were not getting paid for their time dressing in safety gear before work.

He also said he believed that labor unions were "among the most effective advocates you will see for workplace safety and health" and that it was "fundamental" that workers have the ability to choose whether to opt into a union.

Scalia also took a leading role opposing a Clinton administration regulation known as the "ergonomics rule," which was intended to protect workers against repetitive stress injuries. He dismissed the basis for the rule as "unreliable science" and contended that labor unions had promoted it in order to "force companies to give more rest periods, slow the pace of work and then hire more workers [increasing dues-paying members]."

Democrats blocked Scalia's nomination to serve as the Labor Department's top lawyer in 2001 largely as a result of his efforts to oppose the rule. Bush eventually installed him at the department through a recess appointment, but he served for only about a year before returning to private practice.

Scalia also represented Walmart in a fight against a Maryland law that would have required it to spend more on health care and Boeing in a case involving a union that accused it of violating labor law.

He helped represent a coalition of financial services industry groups that sued to block an Obama administration rule requiring brokers to act in their clients' best interest when advising them on retirement accounts.

Democrats also questioned Scalia at his confirmation hearing over his views on gay rights, citing a college newspaper column in which he wrote that parenting by a lesbian couple should not be treated "as equally acceptable or desirable as the traditional family life."

Scalia implied that his views on the subject had changed in the nearly 35 years since he wrote the column. "I would not write those words today, in part because I now have friends and colleagues to whom they would cause pain," he said.

Acosta resigned in July amid an outcry over his role in a plea deal to the multimillionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in Florida years earlier. The deal allowed the financier to plead guilty to lesser offenses in a sex-crimes case involving underage girls.

Epstein died of an apparent suicide in August.

The White House and employer groups had at times grown impatient with the pace at which Acosta advanced largely pro-business changes to regulations. But many of the department's leading initiatives were either completed or close to being finalized before Scalia's confirmation.

That includes a modest expansion in the ranks of those eligible for overtime pay after a federal judge struck down the more ambitious expansion the Obama administration had planned. The department has also put forward a rule making it harder to hold companies liable for employment law violations committed by their contractors or franchisees.

Businesses had been eager to see these measures completed so that a congressional review period would end before elections that could produce a Democratic Congress and president.

Scalia will help complete some of the department's remaining regulatory initiatives. But his top priority as labor secretary may be to defend newly finalized rules against likely legal challenges from worker groups.

Information for this article was contributed by Noam Scheiber of The New York Times; and by Felicia Sonmez and Eli Rosenberg of The Washington Post.

Business on 09/27/2019