BASKETBALL

Razorbacks gain oral commitment

Forward Duncan Powell made an oral commitment to the University of Arkansas on Thursday night.

Powell, 6-7, 225 pounds, played at DeSoto (Texas) High School as a sophomore and transferred to Huntington (W. Va.) Prep as a junior. Powell has decided to re-enroll at DeSoto early next week. He chose the Hogs over scholarship offers from Ole Miss, SMU, St. Louis, TCU and Tulsa.

He becomes the Razorbacks' first commitment for the 2021 class.

Powell and his father visited Arkansas on Sept. 14. He admitted he was close to committing to Arkansas after receiving an offer during the trip.

"It just felt right, it felt like home," Powell said. "I've never felt like that on a college campus. It really felt right. Outside of basketball, it just felt right. The city, the people, the fan support."

He took his time before pledging to the Hogs.

"I didn't want to make a decision based on emotion," Powell said. "I wanted to make sure that was what I wanted to do."

Coach Eric Musselman and associate head coach Chris Crutchfield helped sway him to Fayetteville.

"I could tell coach Crutchfield was a real genuine coach right off the bat," Powell said. "Everybody [at Arkansas] has either put somebody in the pros, played in the pros or coached in the pros. So from a basketball standpoint, there's no better option. It's a no-brainer."

Powell averaged 22 points, 8 rebounds and 2 blocks as a sophomore. ESPN rates Powell as a 4-star recruit and the No. 11 power forward in the nation for the 2021 class.

He said Razorbacks fans had a major impact on him during the Colorado State football game.

"I can't stress enough how much the fan base... the fan base is crazy," Powell said. "Even at a nonconference football game, the fan base was crazy. I can't wait to see what it's like for basketball."

Oral commitments are nonbinding.

-- Richard Davenport

MEN'S SOCCER

Harding remains unbeaten in GAC

Jeremy Nwonumah assisted on both of Harding's goals as the Bisons (4-1-1, 3-0) decked Newman 2-1 in a Great American Conference game at the Stevens Soccer Complex in Searcy.

Newman (2-3, 1-2) scored the game's first goal but Harding countered with goals from Joe Ruedi at the 50th minute mark and by Mattheus Ribeiro at the 60th minute.

VOLLEYBALL

Troy too much for Arkansas State

Arkansas State won the opening set, but the Red Wolves could not maintain the momentum in a 21-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-14 loss to Troy in the Sun Belt Conference opener in Troy, Ala.

Peyton Uhlenhake led ASU (9-4, 0-1 Sun Belt) with 10 kills and 11 digs. Timber Terrell had a team-high 12 kills and five blocks for ASU, while Julianna Cramer was the Red Wolves' assists leader with 19. Kendahl Davenport tied Terrell for the team lead in blocks with six.

Houston Baptist stops UCA

Despite getting 15 kills from senior Abbie Harry, Central Arkansas dropped a 25-19, 25-22, 22-25, 25-23 Southland Conference contest to Houston Baptist at the Prince Center in Conway.

Madi Bowles added 14 kills for UCA (6-8, 0-1 Southland Conference).

UA-Monticello rolls over SAU

Leslie Polanco served three aces and made 16 kills, as the University of Arkansas at Monticello won on the road at Southern Arkansas in Magnolia 25-19, 25-19, 15-25, 25-10 in a Great American Conference game.

UAM (4-10, 1-2 GAC) also picked up 11 kills from both Zealia Kleitz and MarKayla Dickie.

SAU (2-11, 0-3) was paced by 15 kills from Seven Powers.

Ouachita Baptist trips Harding in five

Behind 14 kills from both Katie Camp and Emily Low, Ouachita Baptist outlasted Harding 17-25, 25-18, 18-25, 25-20, 15-13 in a Great American Conference game in Arkadelphia.

Temi Fayiga led the Tigers (8-6, 3-0 GAC) with 32 assists, and Lexie Castillow's 35 digs were a game-high.

Logan Smith made 20 kills for Harding (8-6, 1-2).

Tech claims 5-set victory over HSU

Rilie Vote led Arkansas Tech with 20 kills, as the Golden Suns held off Henderson State 25-15, 25-21, 21-25, 23-25, 17-15 in a Great American Conference game in Arkadelphia.

Madison Grantham led Tech (10-5, 3-0 GAC) in digs with 25.

For Henderson State (7-8, 1-2), Courtney Bolf led her team with 22 kills.

-- Democrat-Gazette press services

