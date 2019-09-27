Thomas back for NLR in time for rival

Senior running back Brandon Thomas returns for North Little Rock tonight against Little Rock Central after missing the first three games of the season with a hand injury.

North Little Rock is getting one of the state's best players back tonight.

Senior running back Brandon Thomas, who missed the Charging Wildcats' first three games because of a hand injury, returns for North Little Rock in its 7A-Central Conference opener against Little Rock Central at Quigley-Cox Stadium in Little Rock.

Thomas rushed for 1,805 yards and 14 touchdowns on 186 carries last season, averaging 128.9 yards per game and 9.7 yards per carry. He was a second-team Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps selection in 2018 and the Sophomore of the Year in 2017.

Also, senior defensive lineman Rashad Muhammad, a two-year starter for the Charging Wildcats, is also back for North Little Rock.

Thomas and Muhammad were injured in a Fourth of July fireworks incident. Both players have had multiple surgeries over the past 2 1/2 months.

North Little Rock Coach Jamie Mitchell said Thomas, a Memphis oral commitment, was cleared to play for the Charging Wildcats' game against Baton Rouge Catholic on Sept. 13 in Shreveport, but opted not to play him then. Muhammad, who has orally committed to Louisiana-Monroe, was cleared on Sept. 16, and both players have practiced since.

"Both of them are ready to go," Mitchell said.

And not a moment too soon for the Charging Wildcats, who have started 1-2 this season against arguably one of the state's toughest nonconference schedules.

North Little Rock defeated Tulsa Washington 19-0 on Aug. 31, then fell to Memphis Whitehaven 23-0 on Sept. 6 and Baton Rouge Catholic 24-17 on Sept. 13.

Despite his team's slow start, Mitchell said he's still excited about the group he has.

"You lose a couple of games and people say, 'What's so wrong?' " Mitchell said. "We've faced some adversity. We've been through so much the last three or four months.

"Tough times make tough people. We're going to be better for what we've been through."

Sophomore running backs Fred O'Donald and Aaron Sims have helped fill in during Thomas' absence.

Sims has rushed for 188 yards on 47 carries and O'Donald has 179 yards and 2 touchdowns on 44 carries.

Mitchell said that Thomas is 85-90 percent, so he expects O'Donald and Sims to continue to get some of the workload for the Charging Wildcats in the backfield even with their top back returning.

The Charging Wildcats will face their first in-state team this season, but it's not just any in-state team. It's their rival.

Little Rock Central is 3-0 for the first time since 2016 with victories against West Memphis, Rogers Heritage and Rogers. The Tigers have been led by juniors Lawson Gunn at quarterback and Sam Franklin at running back.

Gunn threw four touchdown passes in the Tigers' 42-25 victory at Rogers on Sept. 13 before having an open week last week.

Central Coach Kent Laster said the Tigers are a different team from a year ago when they won just one game because of the experience factor -- for not only his players but for him as a second-year head coach.

"We've got a lot of kids who are older now," Laster said. "We had a young team last year. We've got a lot more experience. These guys have been around me and the other coaches now for a year. We were learning about each other last year. The trust and the continuity has gotten better."

Tonight is expected to be one of the most anticipated home games at Quigley-Cox this decade. Laster said there's been a buzz around the school this week, but that the Tigers will have to hold up their end with a victory.

"It's going to be a great game," Laster said. "There's going to be a lot of people there. It's going to be everything you want in a high school football game."

