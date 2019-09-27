Tractor-trailer loaded with cake mix catches fire, closes I-49 in Northwest Arkansas

BENTONVILLE -- A tractor-trailer loaded with 50-pound bags of cake mix caught fire and closed Interstate 49 for hours early Friday morning, a fire official said.

Kevin Boydston, Bentonville Fire Department deputy chief, said a brake on the truck locked up, sparking a fire that spread. The incident happened a little after 1 a.m. near Exit 93, he said.

The driver, who was traveling south, was able to move the cab away, but the trailer and its contents were lost to the fire, Boydston said.

The fire forced the closure of both north and south lanes on the interstate from 1:15 a.m. to 6:50 a.m., he said.

"It was the best smelling fire I have ever been to," Boydston said.