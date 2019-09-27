U.K. calls to temper rhetoric rise

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves No. 10 Downing St. on Thursday in London. Johnson called pleas to tone down the Brexit rhetoric “humbug.”

LONDON -- The widower of a murdered lawmaker and the sister of the prime minister joined a chorus of voices Thursday saying Boris Johnson has stepped over a line with his rhetoric in the debate over Brexit.

But Johnson was refusing to change course on his language or his strategy.

Long-serving lawmakers, veteran journalists and British historians said they had never seen a more noxious session in Parliament than the one that unfolded Wednesday, when Johnson returned to face lawmakers after the Supreme Court ruled that his suspension of the Legislature had been "unlawful."

Opening Parliament on Thursday, Speaker John Bercow said the atmosphere Wednesday was "toxic" and "worse than any I've known in my 22 years in the House."

"On both sides passions were inflamed, angry words uttered, the culture was toxic," Bercow said, urging lawmakers to "treat each other as opponents, not as enemies."

Late Wednesday, Johnson used terms such as "betray," "sabotage" and "surrender" to describe the maneuvering of lawmakers who are getting in the way of his promise to leave the European Union, with or without a deal, on Oct. 31. His opponents called him "unfit to serve" and shouted for his resignation.

Johnson drew particular anger over his remarks about Jo Cox, a Labor lawmaker and Brexit opponent who was killed just days before a June 2016 referendum by a far-right domestic terrorist who yelled "Britain first!" before shooting and stabbing her to death.

Tracy Brabin, the Labor politician who holds Cox's former seat, was among the lawmakers who took issue with Johnson's refusal to use the Benn Act, as others did, to describe the legislation that requires him to seek a Brexit extension if he hasn't struck a deal with the EU by Oct. 19. Instead, Johnson called it the "Surrender Act," "Humiliation Act" and "Capitulation Act."

Brabin said using those phrases suggested that those who disagree with Johnson are traitors, not patriots.

"Please, please, will he going forward moderate his language, so we will all feel secure when we are going about our jobs?" she pleaded.

Johnson responded that the best way to honor Cox's memory would be to "get Brexit done."

In another exchange, Labor lawmaker Paula Sherriff said, "We should not resort to using offensive, dangerous or inflammatory language for legislation that we do not like."

Gesturing toward a wall plaque honoring Cox, she said: "We stand here, Mr. Speaker, under the shield of our departed friend, with many of us in this place subject to death threats and abuse every single day. And let me tell the prime minister that they often quote his words 'Surrender Act, betrayal, traitor,' and I for one am sick of it. We must moderate our language, and it has to come from the prime minister first."

Johnson responded that he had "never heard such humbug in all my life."

Cox's widower, Brendan Cox, said there were reckless words on both sides of the debate. There was a vicious cycle, he told the BBC on Thursday, "where language gets more extreme, response gets more extreme. ... The reason it matters is because it has real-world consequences."

Brendan Cox said: "I was genuinely shocked by the willingness to descend to vitriol, because I think it does long-lasting harm. To have this debate descend into this bear pit of polarization, I think it's dangerous for our country."

Rachel Johnson, the prime minister's sister, an author and politician who opposes Brexit, called her brother's remarks "tasteless."

She said: "I think it was particularly tasteless for those who are grieving a mother, MP and friend to say the best way to honor her memory is to deliver the thing she and her family campaigned against -- Brexit."

Nicholas Soames, an independent lawmaker and grandson of Johnson's idol, Winston Churchill, told broadcasters that Johnson was stoking further divisions in a country already deeply divided over Brexit.

"I believe the job of the prime minister, even under very difficult circumstances, is to try and bring the country together, and what the prime minister did yesterday was to drive it further apart."

Johnson didn't seem to be backing down much Thursday. In an interview, he said, "It's reasonable to call the Surrender Act what it is" in a metaphorical way. He added, "Tempers do need to calm down and people need to come together."

He stressed, "it's only by getting Brexit done that you'll actually lance the boil, as it were, about the current anxiety."

When asked to respond in Parliament to an "urgent question" about his use of allegedly inflammatory language, Johnson sent a junior minister.

