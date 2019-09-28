Arizonan cruises in preliminary feature

After two nights of rainouts, the third annual IMCA.tv Race for Hope 71 modified event finally began Thursday night with Ricky Thornton Jr. of Chandler, Ariz., winning the preliminary feature at Batesville Motor Speedway in Locust Grove.

Starting on the outside of the three-wide front row, Thornton raced past pole sitter D.J. Shannon of Merced, Calif., and second-starting Curtis Cook of Conway on the opening lap. He soon pulled way and led every lap.

"The car was really good," Thornton, the winner of the inaugural event in 2017, told IMCA.tv. "We were able to get into the lead ... then I just kind of rolled around the bottom.

"I looked at the track right before our feature and decided to make a few changes. I think that really helped us a bunch."

Former NASCAR Cup Series regular David Stremme raced from the ninth starting position to finish second, and Zane DeVilbiss of Farmington, N.M., who started 13th, was third.

The top 10 finishers qualified for tonight's 71-lap main event, which will pay $15,000 to win and $2,000 to start.

Cook finished fourth, Tanner Black of Otis, Kan., was fifth and Jake O'Neill of Tucson, Ariz., took sixth. Casey Arneson of Fargo, N.D., started 23rd and finished seventh, while Batesville's Wendell Wallace started 26th and took eighth. Also qualifying for the main event were Kellen Chadwick of Oakley, Calif., in ninth and Shannon in 10th.

Another preliminary card was held Friday. Starting at 1 p.m. today, Wednesday's rained out preliminary event will be held. The main-event card is slated to begin at 7:30 p.m., including consolation features that will also pay added money.

Race for Hope prelim results

LOCUST GROVE — Thursday night’s preliminary feature race results from the IMCA.tv Race for Hope 71 IMCA modified event at Batesville Motor Speedway with starting position in parentheses.

The top 10 finishers earned spots in tonight’s main event:

Ricky Thornton Jr. (3), Chandler, Ariz. David Stremme (9), Mooresville, N.C. Zane DeVilbiss (13), Farmington, N.M. Curtis Cook (2), Conway Tanner Black (4), Otis, Kan. Jake O’Neil (10), Tucson, Ariz. Casey Arneson (23), Fargo, N.D. Wendell Wallace (26), Batesville Kellen Chadwick (11), Oakley, Calif. D.J. Shannon (1), Merced, Calif. Drew Armstrong (27), Benton Jared Landers (6), Benton Terry Phillips (25), Springfield, Mo. Brandon Smith (8), Floral Tyler Townsend (29), Longview, Texas Randy Foote (14), Stanton, Iowa Cody Laney (28), Torrance, Calif. Tyler Madigan (16), Dubuque, Iowa Tripp Gaylord (17), Lakewood, Colo. Chad Andersen (30), Fort Calhoun, Neb. Brandon Spanjer (18), Crete, Neb. Toby Herring (24), Hobbs, N.M. Chris Carter (21), Redfield Peyton Taylor (20), Desha Jason Hughes (12), Watts, Okla. Tyler Stevens (7), Searcy Jordan Grabouski (22), Beatrice, Neb. Ken Schrader (15), Fenton, Mo. Richie Tosh (19), Salado Kyle Strickler (5), Mooresville, N.C.

Lap leaders — Thornton 1-30. Heat winners — Smith, Schrader, Cook, Thornton, Stevens, Stremme, DeVilbiss, Foote, Landers, Strickler, Chadwick, O’Neil, Hughes, Shannon, Black.

C-Main winner — Rusty Jeffrey. B-Main winner — Hunter Marriott.

