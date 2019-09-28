Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest App In the news Traffic #Gazette200 Drivetime Mahatma Listen Digital FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles/Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
RACE FOR HOPE 71

Arizonan cruises in preliminary feature

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:41 a.m.

After two nights of rainouts, the third annual IMCA.tv Race for Hope 71 modified event finally began Thursday night with Ricky Thornton Jr. of Chandler, Ariz., winning the preliminary feature at Batesville Motor Speedway in Locust Grove.

Starting on the outside of the three-wide front row, Thornton raced past pole sitter D.J. Shannon of Merced, Calif., and second-starting Curtis Cook of Conway on the opening lap. He soon pulled way and led every lap.

"The car was really good," Thornton, the winner of the inaugural event in 2017, told IMCA.tv. "We were able to get into the lead ... then I just kind of rolled around the bottom.

"I looked at the track right before our feature and decided to make a few changes. I think that really helped us a bunch."

Former NASCAR Cup Series regular David Stremme raced from the ninth starting position to finish second, and Zane DeVilbiss of Farmington, N.M., who started 13th, was third.

The top 10 finishers qualified for tonight's 71-lap main event, which will pay $15,000 to win and $2,000 to start.

Cook finished fourth, Tanner Black of Otis, Kan., was fifth and Jake O'Neill of Tucson, Ariz., took sixth. Casey Arneson of Fargo, N.D., started 23rd and finished seventh, while Batesville's Wendell Wallace started 26th and took eighth. Also qualifying for the main event were Kellen Chadwick of Oakley, Calif., in ninth and Shannon in 10th.

Another preliminary card was held Friday. Starting at 1 p.m. today, Wednesday's rained out preliminary event will be held. The main-event card is slated to begin at 7:30 p.m., including consolation features that will also pay added money.

Race for Hope prelim results

LOCUST GROVE — Thursday night’s preliminary feature race results from the IMCA.tv Race for Hope 71 IMCA modified event at Batesville Motor Speedway with starting position in parentheses.

The top 10 finishers earned spots in tonight’s main event:

  1. Ricky Thornton Jr. (3), Chandler, Ariz.

  2. David Stremme (9), Mooresville, N.C.

  3. Zane DeVilbiss (13), Farmington, N.M.

  4. Curtis Cook (2), Conway

  5. Tanner Black (4), Otis, Kan.

  6. Jake O’Neil (10), Tucson, Ariz.

  7. Casey Arneson (23), Fargo, N.D.

  8. Wendell Wallace (26), Batesville

  9. Kellen Chadwick (11), Oakley, Calif.

  10. D.J. Shannon (1), Merced, Calif.

  11. Drew Armstrong (27), Benton

  12. Jared Landers (6), Benton

  13. Terry Phillips (25), Springfield, Mo.

  14. Brandon Smith (8), Floral

  15. Tyler Townsend (29), Longview, Texas

  16. Randy Foote (14), Stanton, Iowa

  17. Cody Laney (28), Torrance, Calif.

  18. Tyler Madigan (16), Dubuque, Iowa

  19. Tripp Gaylord (17), Lakewood, Colo.

  20. Chad Andersen (30), Fort Calhoun, Neb.

  21. Brandon Spanjer (18), Crete, Neb.

  22. Toby Herring (24), Hobbs, N.M.

  23. Chris Carter (21), Redfield

  24. Peyton Taylor (20), Desha

  25. Jason Hughes (12), Watts, Okla.

  26. Tyler Stevens (7), Searcy

  27. Jordan Grabouski (22), Beatrice, Neb.

  28. Ken Schrader (15), Fenton, Mo.

  29. Richie Tosh (19), Salado

  30. Kyle Strickler (5), Mooresville, N.C.

Lap leaders — Thornton 1-30. Heat winners — Smith, Schrader, Cook, Thornton, Stevens, Stremme, DeVilbiss, Foote, Landers, Strickler, Chadwick, O’Neil, Hughes, Shannon, Black.

C-Main winner — Rusty Jeffrey. B-Main winner — Hunter Marriott.

Sports on 09/28/2019

Print Headline: Arizonan cruises in preliminary feature

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT