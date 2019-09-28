Arkansas helmets

Quarterbacks

TEXAS A&M Kellen Mond (94-146-3, 1,082 yards, 7 TD) will square off against former position mate Nick Starkel. Mond is 29th with 270.5 passing yards per game and 72nd with a 138.34 efficiency rating. Mond is 31-of-53 passing for 417 yards, with 2 TD and 3 INT in two games vs. Arkansas. He also has 21 rushes for 123 yards. Mond has 39 TD passes, 1 shy of becoming the eighth Aggie with 40.

ARKANSAS Nick Starkel, an Aggie signee in 2016, is coming off a 5-INT performance in the loss to San Jose State. Starkel (69-114-6, 910 yards, 7 TD) is completing 60.5% of his passes. He is 63rd with 227.5 passing yards per game and 76th in passing efficiency (137.31). In his two starts, he's 48 of 85 for 661 yards with 6 TD and 5 INT. Ben Hicks (21-45-0, 241 yards, 46.7% completions) is the top backup.

ADVANTAGE Texas A&M

Running backs

TEXAS A&M Isaiah Spiller (34-255, 2 TD), a 220-pound freshman, has taken over as lead back from Jashaun Corbin (35-137, 1). Spiller is averaging 7.5 ypc, while Corbin was at 3.9 before his season-ending injury. Corbin has one more carry but 118 fewer yards. Mond (23-77, 2 TD) is at 3.3 ypc, and the Aggies are at 4.9 ypc overall.

ARKANSAS Junior Rakeem Boyd (73-394, 3, 5.4 ypc) has two 100-yard games and has been solid when given creases. Devwah Whaley (32-136, 2) found the going tough last week with 12 carries for 32 yards. T.J. Hammonds is back from a four-game suspension as a do-it-all skill guy with Chase Hayden out (concussion protocol). Arkansas is at 4.5 ypc vs. softer defenses.

ADVANTAGE None

Receivers/tight ends

TEXAS A&M The Aggies again have a big pack of talent, led by 6-2 Jhamon Ausbon (25-364, 2 TD), 6-4 Kendrick Rogers (17-200), 6-2 Quartney Davis (16-226, 2) and 6-2 Camron Buckley (7-102). None of that quartet is averaging more than 14.6 ypc as the Aggies have faced a couple of stout defenses. Ausbon hit the 100-catch milestone last week with 7 vs. Auburn.

ARKANSAS Trey Knox (21-299, 2) and Mike Woods (17-239, 1) combined for 12 receptions last week for a unit missing explosive Treylon Burks (9-172). TE Cheyenne O'Grady (10-152, 1) was quieter than normal last game. Tyson Morris (7-92, 1) is coming on. De'Vion Warren (3-20) needs more touches, but he's out (concussion). Chase Harrell (2-28, 1) and Grayson Gunter (3-16) back up O'Grady.

ADVANTAGE Texas A&M

Offensive Line

TEXAS A&M This unit has had some issues for the Aggies, starting at center, where senior Colton Prater has been ahead of returning starter Ryan McCollum. Tackles Dan Moore and Carson Green -- who average 6-5 1/2, 320 pounds -- are both returning starters. Guards Jared Hocker (6-5, 323) and Kenyon Green (6-4, 330) help the starters average 6-5, 318 pounds.

ARKANSAS Coming off a big performance against Colorado State, the front had a setback last week while missing LT Colton Jackson, who might be back today. LG Austin Capps, who is not 100%, has been in and out in recent games. C Ty Clary, G Ricky Stromberg and T Dalton Wagner start on the right side. The Aggies present a big challenge for this unit.

ADVANTAGE Texas A&M

DEFENSE

Defensive Line

TEXAS A&M Tackle Justin Madubuike (10 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 sack, 3 hurries), a 6-3, 304-pounder and the only returning starter, is the spark for this unit. Bobby Brown III (6, 1 blocked kick) is a 325-pound force. The starting ends are Michael Clemons (10, 1 hurry) and Tyree Johnson (10, 2 TFL, 1 sack). Jayden Peevy (8, 1.5 TFL, 1 sack) is a quality backup DT along with Josh Rogers (3, 1 TFL).

ARKANSAS The front posted one sack last week. That went to DE Jamario Bell (4, 2.5 TFL, 1.5 sack) for his first full sack. Gabe Richardson (14, 4.5 TFL, 2.5 sacks, 1 PBU) is the other senior DE, joined by freshmen Mataio Soli (7, 2 hurries) and Collin Clay. The top four DTs -- McTelvin Agim (12, 3 TFL, 2 sacks, 3 hurries, 1 FF), T.J. Smith (5, 1.5 TFL, 1 sack), Isaiah Nichols (8) and Jonathan Marshall (6, 1 TFL, 3 hurries) -- had 2 combined tackles last week.

ADVANTAGE Texas A&M

Linebackers

TEXAS A&M MLB Buddy Johnson (20, 3 TFL, 1 hurry) is flanked by WLB Anthony Hines III (17, 1.5 TFL, 1 hurry) as the top two tacklers on the team. Andre White (5) has proven to be the top backup. SLB Ikenna Okeke (1) has received limited duty due to the large amount of spread sets the Aggies have faced thus far.

ARKANSAS Middle linebacker De'Jon Harris (28, 1 TFL, 2 PBU, 1 hurry) has not been as disruptive as expected. Weak-side starter Bumper Pool (26, 1 TFL, 2 PBU) played through a sore shoulder last week. Grant Morgan (14, 2.5 TFL, 1 sack), Hayden Henry (13, 2.5, 1, 2 PBU) and D'Vone McClure (10, 1 PBU, 1 hurry) have all chipped in.

ADVANTAGE None

Secondary

TEXAS A&M Safeties Demani Richardson (16), Keldrick Carper (13, 1.5 TFL) and Leon O'Neal Jr. (12 1 TFL, 1 INT, 1 FF) rank third through fifth in tackles for the Aggies. The top CBs are Debione Renfro (7, 2 TFL, 1 PBU), Myles Jones (7, 2 INT, 2 PBU) and Larry Pryor (11, 1 TFL, 1 PBU). Charles Oliver (10, 1 TFL, 1 FR) and Derrick Tucker (2) were returning starters.

ARKANSAS FS Kamren Curl (27, 2 sacks, 2 INT, 1 FR, 1 PBU) had a pick last week. SS Joe Foucha (18, 1 INT, 3 PBU, 1 FR) had a first-play bust. Missing CB Montaric Brown (10, 2 PBU, 1 FR), the Hogs had 3 DPI flags. Jarques McClellion (12, 1 INT, 1 PBU), LaDarrius Bishop (8, 1 PBU, 1 FR), Greg Brooks (10, 2 PBU, 1 hurry), Micahh Smith (5, 1 PBU, 1 hurry) and Devin Bush are the top CBs/NBs.

ADVANTAGE Texas A&M

Special teams

TEXAS A&M Punter Braden Mann (48.1) ranks fifth and 11 of his 16 punts have gone inside the 20 or been fair caught. Opponents average a hefty 13 yards per punt return, while Roshauud Paul is at 13.3 for the Aggies. Seth Small (7 of 9 FGs, 16 of 16 PATs) is 0 of 2 from 40 yards out. The Aggies average 18.3 yards per kick return on just 3 returns.

ARKANSAS PK Connor Limpert (6 of 7 FGs, 14 of 14 PATs) continues to roll toward the career FG accuracy mark at Arkansas as a big weapon and his kickoffs are noticeably deeper. P Sam Loy (38.5 average) has not been consistent. The Hogs could use a healthy KOR De'Vion Warren (23.9) and PR Treylon Burks (7.4). The coverage units have done well through a third of the season.

ADVANTAGE Texas A&M

Intangibles

TEXAS A&M Razorback fans have to be perplexed wondering what kind of performances to expect week by week. It looked like the Hogs thought they could roll out last Saturday and notch a win, but the focus seemed off. Looking ahead perhaps? Expect a much-more intense and driven showing by the Hogs, particularly on defense, as "Chief" Chavis schemed up the Aggies well last season.

ARKANSAS Texas A&M has played two top 7 teams tough already and is coming off a deflating 28-20 home loss to Auburn. An 0-2 SEC start would raise the hackles around College Station. The favored Aggies have fended off many Razorback upset bids the past seven years. How focused will Jimbo Fisher have his club, which has more talent than Arkansas, after the emotional loss last week?

ADVANTAGE None

Sports on 09/28/2019